Ireland's Most Famous Distillery Is Coming to New York City for a Limited Time

Founded in Dublin over 200 years ago, the Jameson Distillery is arguably one of the most famous whiskey distilleries in the world and an essential stop on any trip to Ireland. Now, travelers won't need to hop on a flight to partake in Ireland's most famous tipple—the distillery is transporting itself to New York City for a limited time.

Returning to the very place where Jameson whiskey was first distilled in 1780, Jameson Distillery on Tour will touch down in New York City's Hudson Yards neighborhood from Aug. 26 to Sept. 7 with an interactive three-part experience exploring the Irish whiskey's history, triple-distillation process and signature smooth taste.

It will be the Jameson Distillery's first visit to the United States. The tour will run from Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to learning about the history of one of Ireland's most famous exports, guests can enjoy cocktail classes with New York bartenders, custom LED photo opportunities, a putting green, and live music from some of New York City's famous street performers—a nod to the renowned Irish tradition.

The best part? The experience is entirely free. All you need to do is head here to reserve your spot (guests 21+ only).