Dolly Parton's Custom Tour Bus Is Tennessee's Newest Luxury Hotel Room

Living nearly 15 years on a tour bus isn't for the faint of heart, but country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton managed—and now she's sharing it with you. Parton's tour bus, equipped with a wig cabinet, a bathtub, and a full-size refrigerator, will be the most exclusive suite at Dollywood's upcoming HeartSong Lodge & Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The tour bus will be parked right behind the resort and can sleep two people. Dolly Parton's maximalist flair is all over the bus, from the cabinet of blonde wigs to a pair of bright pink embroidered Louboutin high heels. There's even a mural in bold jewel tones (with a heavy emphasis on pink).

Called Dolly Suite 1986, staying on this tour bus will cost a pretty penny. Two nights—the minimum stay length—will run you at least $10,000—but some perks justify that high price tag. For starters, it includes another guest room at the resort, meaning you'll have enough space for up to six people: two on the bus and four in the room.

Courtesy of Dollywood Parks & Resorts

Courtesy of Dollywood Parks & Resorts

Guests will also get a VIP six-course meal with dishes like watermelon gazpacho, bacon-wrapped whiskey-glazed shrimp, and ribs. Oh, and did we mention that the meal includes wine pairings? According to reporting by The Points Guy, guests will also get various gifts and souvenirs like beauty products and Dolly’s Scent From Above perfume. And keeping in line with Dolly Parton’s philanthropy efforts, a portion of the profits will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation.

HeartSong Lodge & Resort won’t be open until Fall 2023, so you have some time to save up for a stay in Suite 1986! The finished resort will have 302 rooms and suites, granting easy access to Dollywood and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

If a few days living it up like Dolly Parton in her tour bus is up your alley, you can submit your request for the Dolly Suite 1986 Tour Bus Experience online now.