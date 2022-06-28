The Votes Are In. This Extravagant Airport Is the Best in the World

If you're on the fence about traveling to Doha for the FIFA World Cup, what if we told you that you'd be starting your trip at the world's best airport? Hamad International Aiport is the best in the world for the second consecutive year, according to Skytrax. Skytrax has surveyed air travelers about their favorite airports in various categories since 1999, and the annual World Airport Awards are some of the most prestigious in the industry.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport took the number two spot, while Singapore Changi Airport—considered the best for eight straight years before being dethroned in 2021—took third place. Narita International Airport and Incheon International Airport round out the top five. Changi Airport was awarded the best airport staff and dining experience, while Haneda was voted the cleanest airport. Meanwhile, Bahrain International Airport won the best new airport of 2022.

Yarygin / Getty Images

Hamad International Airport has a single 6.4-million-square-foot terminal offering 10 lounges (including one for unaccompanied minors), sleep pods, 17 dining options, and 28 high-end stores. Not to mention the variety of art installations, sustainability initiatives, and arguably most important, a streamlined security process.

"With air travel quickly returning to a more normal level, the challenge for all airports is to now deliver the highest standards to customers with increased travel expectations," said Edward Plaisted, Skytrax's CEO—a challenge, considering the growing number of delays and cancellations at airports worldwide.

To explore more of the winners and see the complete list of featured airports, check out the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2022.