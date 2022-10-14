Disney Just Raised Its Ticket Prices—Here's How Much It Costs to Visit

One-Day Park Hopper Prices Tier Old Price New Price Tier 0 - $169 Tier 1 $164 $179 Tier 2 $179 $194 Tier 3 $194 $209 Tier 4 $209 $224 Tier 5 $219 $234 Tier 6 $224 $244

In addition to tickets, Disneyland is seeing an increase in parking fees. Although self-park is still the same at $35 per vehicle per day, preferred parking has bumped up from $45 to $50. Meanwhile, hotel valet parking has gone up by 30 percent, jumping from $50 to $65.

Genie+, the line-skipping add-on for visitors, has also gotten more expensive, both at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando. At Disneyland, Genie+ prices will start at $25, up $5 from before, and costs will vary by date. Disney World used to charge a flat $15 fee for Genie+, but the service will now have variable prices, with the more popular days being the most expensive.

Even though Disney World admission prices remain the same, there have been reports that certain food items, restaurants, and some of the add-on experiences within the park now cost more. For example, The Points Guy reported that handbuilt lightsabers at Savi's Workshop are now $250, up from $220.

With Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary in January 2023—and the parks welcoming a whole host of new attractions, restaurants, and shows next year—the uptick in prices doesn't come as a total surprise. So if you're hoping to experience some of Disney's newest offerings, we recommend visiting the parks during the off-season to save a few (read: a lot of) bucks.