Disney Just Raised Its Ticket Prices—Here's How Much It Costs to Visit

Is "The happiest place on Earth" just too expensive to visit?

By
Jalyn Robinson
Jalyn Robinson Headshot
Jalyn Robinson
Editorial Assistant
Pace University

Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine.

TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Published on 10/14/22
Disneyland, ferris wheel and rollercoaster lit up at dusk

CrispyCream27 / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Disney fans, you’re not going to like this one: Once again, Disney parks have announced not-insignificant price hikes, with the changes already in effect.

On Oct. 11, Disneyland increased admission prices by approximately $10 per ticket. The theme park is using its tiered ticket prices—with certain days being more expensive to visit than others—and has introduced a new tier altogether. Tickets for the new tier, Tier 0, are available on the least crowded days of the year and will be $104 per person.

The rest of the one-day ticket prices are as follows:

One-Day Ticket Prices
 Tier  Old Price  New Price
Tier 0   -  $104
Tier 1  $104  $114
Tier 2  $119  $129
Tier 3  $134  $144
Tier 4  $149  $159
Tier 5  $159  $169
Tier 6  $164  $179

Single-day Park Hopper tickets have also risen, and also include the new Tier 0, which starts at $169:

One-Day Park Hopper Prices
 Tier  Old Price  New Price
Tier 0   -  $169
Tier 1  $164  $179
Tier 2  $179  $194
Tier 3  $194  $209
Tier 4  $209  $224
Tier 5  $219 $234
Tier 6 $224 $244

In addition to tickets, Disneyland is seeing an increase in parking fees. Although self-park is still the same at $35 per vehicle per day, preferred parking has bumped up from $45 to $50. Meanwhile, hotel valet parking has gone up by 30 percent, jumping from $50 to $65.

Genie+, the line-skipping add-on for visitors, has also gotten more expensive, both at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando. At Disneyland, Genie+ prices will start at $25, up $5 from before, and costs will vary by date. Disney World used to charge a flat $15 fee for Genie+, but the service will now have variable prices, with the more popular days being the most expensive.

Even though Disney World admission prices remain the same, there have been reports that certain food items, restaurants, and some of the add-on experiences within the park now cost more. For example, The Points Guy reported that handbuilt lightsabers at Savi's Workshop are now $250, up from $220.

With Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary in January 2023—and the parks welcoming a whole host of new attractions, restaurants, and shows next year—the uptick in prices doesn't come as a total surprise. So if you're hoping to experience some of Disney's newest offerings, we recommend visiting the parks during the off-season to save a few (read: a lot of) bucks.

Article Sources
TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy.

  1. The Points Guy. "Prices At Disney Are Up — Again, Effective Immediately." Oct. 11, 2022

  2. The Points Guy. "Prices At Disney Are Up — Again, Effective Immediately." Oct. 11, 2022