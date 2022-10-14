Travel News Travel Tips Disney Just Raised Its Ticket Prices—Here's How Much It Costs to Visit Is "The happiest place on Earth" just too expensive to visit? By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 10/14/22 CrispyCream27 / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons Disney fans, you’re not going to like this one: Once again, Disney parks have announced not-insignificant price hikes, with the changes already in effect. On Oct. 11, Disneyland increased admission prices by approximately $10 per ticket. The theme park is using its tiered ticket prices—with certain days being more expensive to visit than others—and has introduced a new tier altogether. Tickets for the new tier, Tier 0, are available on the least crowded days of the year and will be $104 per person. The rest of the one-day ticket prices are as follows: One-Day Ticket Prices Tier Old Price New Price Tier 0 - $104 Tier 1 $104 $114 Tier 2 $119 $129 Tier 3 $134 $144 Tier 4 $149 $159 Tier 5 $159 $169 Tier 6 $164 $179 Single-day Park Hopper tickets have also risen, and also include the new Tier 0, which starts at $169: One-Day Park Hopper Prices Tier Old Price New Price Tier 0 - $169 Tier 1 $164 $179 Tier 2 $179 $194 Tier 3 $194 $209 Tier 4 $209 $224 Tier 5 $219 $234 Tier 6 $224 $244 In addition to tickets, Disneyland is seeing an increase in parking fees. Although self-park is still the same at $35 per vehicle per day, preferred parking has bumped up from $45 to $50. Meanwhile, hotel valet parking has gone up by 30 percent, jumping from $50 to $65. Genie+, the line-skipping add-on for visitors, has also gotten more expensive, both at Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Orlando. At Disneyland, Genie+ prices will start at $25, up $5 from before, and costs will vary by date. Disney World used to charge a flat $15 fee for Genie+, but the service will now have variable prices, with the more popular days being the most expensive. Even though Disney World admission prices remain the same, there have been reports that certain food items, restaurants, and some of the add-on experiences within the park now cost more. For example, The Points Guy reported that handbuilt lightsabers at Savi's Workshop are now $250, up from $220. With Disney celebrating its 100th anniversary in January 2023—and the parks welcoming a whole host of new attractions, restaurants, and shows next year—the uptick in prices doesn't come as a total surprise. So if you're hoping to experience some of Disney's newest offerings, we recommend visiting the parks during the off-season to save a few (read: a lot of) bucks. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Points Guy. "Prices At Disney Are Up — Again, Effective Immediately." Oct. 11, 2022 The Points Guy. "Prices At Disney Are Up — Again, Effective Immediately." Oct. 11, 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email Disney Has Replaced Its FastPass With Disney Genie Top Things to Do at Disney's Hollywood Studios The Most Exciting Changes Coming to Disney Parks in 2023 How to Get From LAX to Disneyland Disneyland Ticket Prices: What You Need to Know in 2022 The 12 Best Soft Coolers of 2022 Disneyland vs. Disney World: Which Is Better? The 12 Best Backpack Coolers of 2022 The Best New Hotel Openings of 2023 The Complete Guide to Military Discounts at Disney World The 9 Best Disneyland Hotels of 2022 The 8 Best Walt Disney World Resort Hotels of 2022 2019 Disneyland Ticket Prices Guide How the Travel Industry Is Becoming More Welcoming to Travelers with Autism The Complete Guide to Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney Vacation Club: Is It Worth It? Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies