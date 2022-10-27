Disney's Blizzard Beach Will Reopen Next Month With a 'Frozen' New Look

View Map Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park Address 1534 Blizzard Beach Drive , Orlando , FL 32836 , USA Get directions Phone +1 407-939-5277 Web Visit website

Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park is finally getting the "Frozen" treatment. Having been closed down since January for renovations, the wintery-themed water park is soon reopening with exciting new additions that would make Olaf one happy snowman.

Welcoming back visitors on Nov. 13, Blizzard Beach's Tike's Peak—a polar play area for preschoolers and other kids 48 inches and under—will transport your little ones straight to Arendelle, where they can visit Anna and Elsa's Igloo castle and swim with statuettes of Olaf and his mischievous friends, the Snowgies, in the wading pool (which, like the rest of the attractions at the park, has heated water).

New "Frozen"-themed sweets will also be available for purchase, and if you want a cocktail in your hand, adults can order fun cocktails like the Orange Slope DOLE Whip Swirl, Red Slope Bloody Mary, and the Melt-A-Way Margarita.

As part of the reopening festivities, Blizzard Beach will also offer holiday-inspired experiences and décor through Dec. 31, including snowfall, holiday treats such as peppermint milkshakes, Orange Bird Santa Cones, and a meet-and-greet with Santa, dressed for the Florida sun.

For returning guests, Blizzard Beach—which Disney claims to be a ski resort-turned-water park—still features popular attractions like the six-person Teamboat Springs whitewater rafting adventure and the 120-foot-tall Summit Plummet, a freefall body slide that will have you plunging down a near-vertical drop up to 65 miles per hour. Meanwhile, those looking to relax can glide down Cross Country Creek, a 3,000-foot-long lazy river that winds through glowing caves and grottoes.

To visit, one-day water tickets are currently on sale for $69 per adult; children between the ages of 3 and 9 can get in for $63 each.

