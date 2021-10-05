Disney's New Cruise Ship Is Setting Sail In June 2022—See Inside

When the four existing Disney Cruise Line (DCL) ships leave port, their horns announce the sailing with a basso profundo rendition of the first few notes of “When You Wish Upon a Star.” It’s a captivating moment and one of the many ways that the fleet distinguishes itself as a uniquely Disney experience. As it reverberates in passengers’ sternums and echoes throughout the harbors, the popular song sets the tone for the vacation that awaits guests. It also establishes the promise of granting their getaway wishes.

The newest DCL ship, which is set to make its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, is taking the symbolic vacation granting to the next level. Called the Disney Wish, it will offer the high degree of family-friendly hospitality, features, and amenities that have become the hallmark of the cruise line. But the ship, toted as DCL's largest, is introducing many distinctive and innovative touches, including plenty of experiences that will make Marvel and "Star Wars" fans go gaga. It will also present what the company is describing as “the first-ever Disney attraction at sea.”

Let’s run down what you and your mateys could expect from a cruise aboard the Disney Wish.

Courtesy of Disney

First Impressions

As with DCL’s other ships, the Wish will evoke the classic ocean liners of the 1930s. Its elegant, sleek look will boast a gold filigree on its bow featuring Captain Minnie Mouse; lifeboats painted the bright, unmistakeable yellow color of Mickey and Minnie’s shoes; and two red funnels.

Disney describes the theme that guided the ship’s designers as the “motif of enchantment.” Passengers will enter the ship into the Grand Hall, a three-story atrium bedazzled with a chandelier, wishing star effects, and a gold statue of Cinderella standing sentry alongside a winding staircase. Fairytale touches abound throughout the rest of the ship. For example, the centerpiece Walt Disney Theatre boasts a magical forest look and feel lifted from "Fantasia," while the staterooms take their cue from beloved storybooks.

Courtesy of Disney

A Theme Park Attraction at Sea

Just as Disney took the ride system of a drop tower thrill ride and used it to help tell an immersive story for The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the Imagineers are transforming a water coaster into the themed attraction, AquaMouse. The ride—which has some (relatively mild) water coaster thrills—takes passengers along the periphery of the ship’s upper deck and even into one of its funnels.

But what makes this coaster different from Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy's AquaDuck is that AquaMouse invites passengers into the zany world of Mickey Mouse animated shorts. (The retro Disney Channel cartoon series also inspired the Disney Hollywood Studios attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway.) Using projected media, effects, and other storytelling sorcery, the attraction will feature a new short, "Scuba Scramble," which riders will see through faux portholes as they float through a tunnel. Like most Disney attractions, AquaMouse will be set to a musical score.

In addition to the water coaster, the Wish will have six pools on its upper decks, one of which will be an infinity (and beyond?) pool reserved for guests 18 and older in the ship’s Quiet Cove. The hushed area will also include a whirlpool spa. More rambunctious passengers will be able to take a ride down the water slide Slide-a-saurus Rex, while younger cruisers will want to hang out in the bathtub-themed Toy Story Splash Zone

Courtesy of Disney

Hang with Spider-Man and Drink Your Way Around the 'Star Wars' Galaxy

Virtually everything aboard the Wish will tie into Disney films and movie franchises. The Marvel characters will play an especially prominent role. As guests chow down on African dishes inspired by Wakanda and other locales throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they’ll be treated to a show featuring the Avengers in the Worlds of Marvel dining room.

There will also be a "Frozen"-themed dining adventure, as well as a dining room dedicated to the Walt Disney Studios’ nearly 100-year legacy of animation. In addition to the three main dining rooms, the Wish will offer specialty dining, including Palo Steakhouse, a combination chophouse and Italian restaurant, and Enchanté, an especially upscale dining experience curated by noted Chef Arnaud Lallement. The two dining spots will be connected by The Rose, a "Beauty and the Beast"-inspired lounge.

At the Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids will get suited up and make like Iron Man or another comic book do-gooder. The experience will be part of Disney’s Oceaneer Club, a supervised play space for children ages 3 to 12. The club is also home to Fairytale Hall—which offers activities themed to characters such as Rapunzel and "Beauty and the Beast"’s Belle—and Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, where kids will get to design roller coasters and explore other ways to bring theme park attractions to life. Perhaps one of the coolest things about the Oceaneer Club is that kids will get to access it by entering a “secret” hatch in the Grand Hall and sliding down a couple of decks. (Sorry adults, the slide is exclusively for young'ns.)

Older kids between 11 and 17 will have their own hangouts, Edge and Vibe, which are fashioned after artists' lofts. Lest anyone think teens are too cool for cartoon mice and ducks, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck will be represented in the clubs. Guests 3 and younger will be able to get a break from their parents in It’s a Small World Nursery.

They might not be able to slide down to sling webs with Spider-Man, but adults will be able to sip Cosmos as they tour the cosmos in "Star Wars": Hyperspace Lounge. Instead of being transported to Hong Kong or Barcelona (as guests aboard the Disney Dream or Disney Fantasy are able to do in those ships’ Skyline Lounges), Wish guests will visit Coruscant, Tatooine, and other galactic locales familiar to fans of the films. The "Star Wars" lounge will use virtual windows and what Disney is calling a "holotube” to simulate the interplanetary space trucking. The ship will also offer other lounges and bars.

A whole new world will be presented on stage when “Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular" (a production featured on other DCL ships) will be part of the repertory of shows in the Walt Disney Theatre. Other entertainment options include two cinemas; clubs offering family programming during the day; adults-only shows and offerings at night; and a Hero Zone that will enable guests to participate in physical activities such as obstacle courses and sports challenges.

Courtesy of Disney

Sweet Staterooms

The whimsy extends to the Wish’s staterooms, which are taking their cue from Disney fairytales such as "Cinderella" and "Sleeping Beauty." Scenes and characters from those and other classic animated films will be represented in artwork as well as murals embedded in the headboards. DCL has designed the ship so that most of the staterooms will have a verandah and an ocean view.

Those seeking extra doses of luxury can choose from among 76 concierge staterooms and suites. Seven of the premium accommodations will be located above the bridge and offer spacious layouts and expansive ocean views.

For the ultimate in pampering, the Wish will offer royal suites that can be configured as two-story units, complete with spiral staircases. (So guests can make grand entrances á la Cinderella, no doubt.) The suites will include extra touches such as private hot tubs on their verandahs.

Matt Stroshane, Disney

Planning a Disney Wish Cruise

The Wish will begin sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida in June, 2022; reservations can be made starting May 27, 2021.

The DCL ship will offer three- and four-night itineraries that will include stops in both Nassau and Disney’s private Bahamian island, Castaway Cay. Among the excursions available in Nassau, guests can explore the Atlantis Casino and Resort, including its large water park. Reef snorkeling, scuba diving, and beach escapes will be available as well.

Castaway Cay is a tropical oasis with a family beach and an adults-only beach, plus a snorkeling lagoon, water slides, beach volleyball, and other activities. There are also supervised areas designed especially for children and teens.