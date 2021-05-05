Disney Theme Park Tickets Will Double in Price by 2031, Experts Say

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, admission to the theme park was just $2.50, or roughly $24 when adjusted for inflation. Today, however, admission can cost up to $132 for adults. While you might think that's a pretty steep hike over the past 66 years, we have some bad news for Disney fans—some experts are expecting ticket prices to double in just 10 years.

Vacation rental site Koala analyzed historical ticket prices for all six Disney theme parks worldwide, and judging by their growth rates, visiting some of the locations will get really expensive by 2031.

Per Koala's report, California's Disneyland will see the greatest price increase from its opening day to 2031: an 8,858.4 percent jump from $2.50 to $223.96. But Florida's Walt Disney World is expected to become the most expensive park overall, costing $253.20 for a single day, single park ticket for adults.

"We’re predicting similar increases in the other Disney parks, although at different rates. The Asian parks, in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo, will likely remain more affordable," Koala co-founder and CEO Mike Kennedy said in a statement.

There are, however, ways to mitigate these price hikes. Disney offers discounts when you purchase multi-day tickets: right now, a 10-day ticket to Walt Disney World costs about half as much per day as a single-day ticket. Of course, you're still spending more money overall since you're paying for more days.

Still, price isn't currently a major deterrent for most Disney travelers. "Despite the steep increase in price, millions of families continue to travel to the parks each year and pay a premium to experience that Disney magic," said Kennedy.

But spending more than $200 a day? Even the biggest Disney fans might find that difficult to swallow.