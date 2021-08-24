Disney's FastPass Is No More. Here's What It's Being Replaced With

When the theme parks at the Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World in Florida reopened after having closed for the pandemic, they did not offer the line-skipping programs FastPass+ (at Disney World) or FastPass and MaxPass (at Disneyland). Temporarily halting the programs was one of many changes the parks made amid the pandemic.

Started in 1999, the complimentary FastPass program and its successors allowed guests to make reservations for rides, attractions, shows, and character greetings. For the rides and attractions, it enabled guests to bypass the standby lines and enter special queues that whisked them to the heads of the lines.

Now Disney has announced that it will permanently replace all of its line-skipping programs with Disney Genie, a digital park planning service that will include paid options to bypass lines. The company says that its new service will debut in fall 2021.

What Is Disney Genie+?

Disney Genie+, one of the new line skipping options, will resemble Disneyland’s MaxPass program. As with MaxPass, Disney Genie+ will cost $20 per day per ticket at Disneyland. It will cost $15 per day, per ticket at Disney World.

The service, which will be accessed through Disney World’s My Disney Experience and Disneyland’s apps, will allow users to choose the next available times at participating attractions and experiences on the days of their visits. When it is time to return, guests will use special Lightning Lane entries to skip the standby lines.

With Disney Genie+, guests will also be able to listen to audio vignettes about the attractions, presumably while they are waiting to board rides. The snippets will include expert commentary from Imagineers. At Disneyland, the extra-charge service will include unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads as well. Disney World will instead toss in augmented reality lenses. (Details about the AR experience are forthcoming.)

Disney Parks

Disney World visitors will no longer be able to make reservations up to 60 days in advance as they could with FastPass+. Instead, the service will allow them to make their first reservation at 7 a.m. on the day of their visit. Nor will they be able to make more than one reservation at a time as they could with FastPass+. At Disneyland, guests will be able to make their initial Disney Genie+ reservation when they enter one of the parks. According to Disney, popular attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be included with Disney Genie+.



Can I Purchase Access to Individual Attractions?

Disney says that in addition to Disney Genie+, it will be giving visitors the option to purchase Lightning Lane Select reservations at up to two especially high-demand attractions per day. Eligible rides will include Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

The company has not revealed pricing yet, but the costs will likely vary based on the popularity of the attractions and the time of the year. Disneyland Paris, which offers paid reservations through its Disney Premier Access program, is charging about $9 to $17 per attraction. Keep in mind that the Lightning Lane Select and Disney Genie+ upcharges will be per person and above the cost to enter the parks.

The parks will continue to offer Virtual Queues for its most popular attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at both resorts and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure. Neither Lightning Lane Select nor Disney Genie+ will likely be available for these experiences.



What Else Will Disney Genie Offer?

Visitors will input their preferred attractions and other favorites and the Disney Genie service will provide complimentary suggested itineraries. The app will also let users know current and forecasted wait times to plan their days at the parks better.

The one-stop service will allow guests to place mobile dining orders for quick-service eateries, make reservations at table-service restaurants, and join Virtual Queues for attractions. Disney says that it will also include a virtual assistant to respond to questions and provide access to live cast members for more personalized assistance.

The prospect of having to pay more money at the Disney parks, which are already pricey, is not appealing—especially for services that were previously included in the cost of admission. But the line management programs had become somewhat unwieldy at both resorts. The new service could make the park experience more enjoyable.

Among the potential upsides to the Disney Genie service is that it should remove a lot of the pre-planning hassle (especially at Disney World and its advance FastPass+ reservations system) and return some of the spontaneity to park visits. Inexperienced Disney Park goers might find it less intimidating to plan a visit.

Also, by replacing the complimentary FastPass and FastPass+ programs with the paid Disney Genie+ program, a lot fewer visitors will likely opt to participate. Therefore, fewer people will be sashaying past the folks in the regular queues and skipping the lines. That should reduce the wait times in the standby lines, thereby making them more tolerable. And Disneyland’s new Magic Key annual pass program should reduce the number of visitors crowding the California resort’s two parks, which would also reduce demand and lower wait times.

