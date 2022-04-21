Diptyque's City Candles Are Back—and There's A New Addition for 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Once again, high-end fragrance brand Diptyque is bringing back its city candle collection for just a week. Typically the candles are only on sale in the city they’re named after, but shoppers can grab the entire collection online from April 21-27, 2022. After that point, it will be at least another year before the whole collection is up for sale.

This year is even more exciting — there’s a new scent, Pekin, inspired by the temples of Beijing and the smell of magnolia flowers. With a 60-hour burn time, Each candle retails for $78 and can be purchased at the Diptyque website. Here's the rundown of the collection:



Berlin

You'll be transported to Berlin’s most iconic street, Unter den Linden, if you close your eyes while burning this candle. Translating to “under the linden trees,” this candle smells just like the blossoms. Think sweet honey with a hint of citrus.

Beverly Hills

You may not be able to bottle the stores of Rodeo Drive, but the Beverly Hills city candle does evoke a relaxing afternoon in a garden surrounded by palm trees. The candle has a blend of white flowers, mint, and lemon for a refreshing, light scent.

Hong Kong

Featured on the back of coins and the state flag, bauhinia x blakeana flowers are quintessential Hong Kong. Also called the Hong Kong orchid tree, the stunning pink flowers have an enticing aroma, making the base of the Hong Kong city candle. Vanilla blossoms round out the accord.

London

This candle will transport you to Columbia Road Flower Market, London’s oldest and most famous. The scent is a stunning blend of fragrant florals like heliotrope, lilac, juniper, and hyacinth with just a hint of spice for balance.

Miami

The scent of key limes and magnolia blossoms meld together in a summery fragrance that will remind you of a perfect day in Miami.

New York City

An intoxicating blend of cedarwood, vetiver, patchouli, and incense will give your space the ambiance of an NYC speakeasy every time you light this candle.

Paris

This is the candle to choose if you need a little slice of Paris in your life. With the literary district of Saint Germain serving as inspiration for the scent, the result is a chypre accord—a woody fragrance family often containing bergamot and patchouli—with hints of lavender.

Pekin

Using the French spelling for Beijing, the newest addition to the collection aims to evoke the Chinese capital’s history. Notes of sandalwood and cypress boost the delicate fragrance of green tea and magnolia.



Shanghai

The smell of blooming osmanthus flowers signals the arrival of autumn in Shanghai, and the scent of those yellow blooms is the main component of this candle. Meanwhile, notes of green tea add lightness and pay homage to Chinese tea ceremonies.

Tokyo

This candle will help you imagine yourself strolling down a shady Tokyo alleyway as a nearby temple burns incense. The scent of Japanese cypress dominates the fragrance profile, melding with smoky incense.

