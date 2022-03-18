Delta Vacations Wants to Give You an NFT

If you had any doubts that travel was back in full swing, let them go! Delta Vacations, a Delta Air Lines company, has told TripSavvy that bookings to Mexico and the Caribbean for summer travel is the highest they've ever seen and expect those number to rise even higher the closer we get to the summer season. And now, the company's celebrating the news in the best way.

"In a world that's craving fewer screens and more experiences, our team is leaning into NFTs by giving it our own spin—Nice. Free. Trips.," said Brian Canning, vice president of business growth, marketing, and product at Delta Vacations in a statement.

Five lucky winners will be whisked away to some beautiful tropical locations, including destinations like Riviera Maya, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Nassau, Bahamas. Airfare, a four-night hotel stay, and a fun pre-planned experience will be included for the winner and their guest.

There are a few ways to enter—the Nice Free Trips website, where you'll be asked to fill out a registration form, and through Delta Vacation's social media, where you can comment on and share their Instagram posts. You can also tweet or retweet the company on Twitter for some bonus entries (just make sure your accounts aren't private).

The sweepstakes will run until March 22, and you must be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to enter.

Delta Vacations is hoping that this contest will continue to promote the growth of leisure travel. "There is just no substitute for the feeling of having a vacation to look forward to, and we're thrilled to be able to help people get back out there and experience the world again. Everyone deserves it," Canning also remarked.

To see the complete list of rules or enter now, head over to NiceFreeTrips.com.