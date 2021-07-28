Travel News Air Travel Delta Extends Frequent Flyer Status and Other Benefits Through January 2023 And it promises to improve call center wait times Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/28/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/28/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Remember when everyone stopped drinking Corona beer early on in the pandemic? Well, it's Delta Air Lines' turn to sweat in the "we-share-a-name-with-something-bad" hot seat. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 becomes an increasingly worrisome problem, travel companies are bracing for impact. But in what might be an attempt to win over customers' loyalty before a potential travel slowdown, Delta (the airline) has made a powerful PR move: it's become the first major U.S. airline to extend elite status for frequent flyers for the 2022 Medallion year. "Your loyalty to Delta has never been more important, and we’re committed to earning it as we move into the recovery and beyond," wrote Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a letter to customers. Every Delta elite who currently holds Medallion status in 2021—many of whom took advantage of last year's status extension—will continue to retain elite status through Jan. 31, 2023. Any existing Global and Regional Upgrade Certificates, which are benefits for Diamond and Platinum Medallion members, will have their deadlines extended through that date, too. But wait, there's more! If you do earn Medallion status this year, you'll be awarded extra benefits—namely, you'll receive higher priority on the upgrade list as compared to Medallion members who simply extended their status. And you'll also be able to select new Choice Benefits. (While not made clear in the announcement, we assume this means that elites who extend their status will not be able to select Choice Benefits in 2022, which is a major bummer.) And as for Delta's current award travel promotion, which allows passengers to earn Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQMs) and Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) flights booked with miles, that's being extended till the end of 2022, too. Now, non-elites are also able to reap some rewards with Delta's latest announcement. "With the influx of travelers coming back after more than a year at home, our agents on the phone and at the airport have experienced an unprecedented level of questions about travel policies and schedule changes," wrote Bastian. "That has resulted in significant wait times, which is why we’re rapidly adding staff and leveraging new technology to serve you in a timely manner." We're totally on board with this kind of Delta variant. Delta Air Lines Has Set the Bar for Health and Safety While Flying Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer Is Elite Status Worth the Effort? Here’s What You Need to Know Delta, the Final Holdout, Ends Its Blocked Middle Seat Policy Southwest Airlines Will Stop Blocking Middle Seats On Its Flights in December Delta and American Follow United in Eliminating Domestic Change Fees Here's How to Fly (Almost) For Free on Top US Airlines JetBlue Mosaic Passengers Will Be Able to Bring a Plus One On Flights in 2021 United Has Permanently Removed Its Change Fees on Domestic Flights The Best and Worst Airline Rewards Programs Don't Lose Miles and Points You've Already Earned These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely New Survey Reveals That 65 Percent of Travelers Will Be Ready to Fly Within a Year What You Need To Know About Spend-Based Loyalty Programs What It’s Like to Fly Halfway Around the World During the Pandemic How Airline Employees and Their Families Fly Free How to Get Your Miles Back After Canceling an Award Flight