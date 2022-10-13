Delta and Starbucks Are Teaming Up to Earn You Miles on Your Next Cup of Coffee

Some may call a Starbucks addiction a bad habit, but that morning coffee run is about to earn you a dream vacation.

This week, Delta Air Lines announced that it will be partnering with beloved coffee chain Starbucks, allowing loyalty members to link their Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards accounts to earn airline miles as they sip. Beginning Oct. 12, members can earn one SkyMile per one dollar spent on eligible purchases at Starbucks, and members who pick up a cup of coffee on the same day as their Delta flight will earn double Stars on their purchases.

Starbucks Stars can be used in exchange for purchases like hot coffee, bakery items, and more. It takes 50 stars to get a free hot coffee, bakery item, or hot tea, while customized drinks (think lattes and macchiatos), hot food, and parfaits will run you 150 Stars apiece.

However, not everything is up for grabs. Eligible Starbucks purchases include food, beverages, and merchandise, but alcoholic beverages and Starbucks gift cards are off-limits and ineligible to earn Stars or miles. And while Delta flies all over the world, this partnership is only open to Starbucks members based in the U.S.

Don't have a Starbucks account? It's not too late to sign up. In celebration of the new partnership, Delta and Starbucks are offering a few limited-time promotions that even new members can partake in.

Those who link their accounts through Dec. 31 will earn 500 SkyMiles as a welcome bonus, and once a qualifying purchase at Starbucks is made, an extra 150 Stars will be earned to sweeten the deal. In homage to the birthplace of Starbucks, Delta passengers who flew out of Seattle, Starbucks' home base, on Oct. 12 also received a “Star Card” valid for 150 Stars that can be redeemed toward a free beverage on their next Starbucks visit.

The move is just one of the many new perks Delta is adding to its loyalty programs. In addition to earning miles on Starbucks purchases, Diamond and Platinum Medallion members will be able to select 4,000 Starbucks Stars as one of their annual Choice Benefits in 2024.

