Delta's Latest SkyMiles Sale Has Flights to Australia For as Low as 86,000 Miles

Delta Air Lines loyalists hoping to cash in on some of their miles for a spring or summer getaway are in luck—the airline just announced a weekend SkyMiles sale to destinations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

And in celebration of the reopening of The Land Down Under, the airline is also dropping some sweet savings on trips from the U.S. to Australia.

Those looking for a bit of fun in the sun in the next few weeks can snap up spring flights to several destinations in Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, and more. Main Cabin round trip fare to Guatemala City, San Salvador, or Santo Domingo can be redeemed for just 18,000 SkyMiles. Travelers can nab the same fares to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, or San Juan for anywhere between 22,000 and 28,000 SkyMiles.

Hurry—these Caribbean and Latin American fares only last until Monday. There are no blackout dates, and the deal is valid for trips taken between April 25 and June 30.

For those looking for a more extended trip, Delta is making scratching Australia off your bucket list easier than ever. Flights to Australia from the continental U.S. and Alaska are running just 55,000 miles each way or 86,000 miles round trip in Main Cabin. Those seeking a little extra space can redeem Delta Comfort seats for 84,000 miles each way or 138,000 miles round trip.

With Main Cabin Delta flights from the U.S. to London usually running 56,000 SkyMiles one way, these redemptions are a serious steal. The deals to Australia are valid through March 11 for travel between now and Aug. 31, with no blackout dates. Even better, SkyMiles members will be rewarded for cashing in on their miles—SkyMiles members will continue to earn medallion qualifying miles (MQMs) on all award tickets through the end of the year.

