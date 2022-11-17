Travel News Air Travel Delta's Fast In-Flight Wi-Fi Is Now Free for SkyMiles Members The airline is trialing free-and-fast Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members on some flights By Laura Ratliff Laura Ratliff Senior Editorial Director Instagram Twitter Laura Ratliff is TripSavvy’s senior editorial director. She joined the TripSavvy team in April 2019 after spending two years as a freelance travel writer and editor, where she spent more than 200,000 miles on a plane each year. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 11/17/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking GC Images / Getty Images If you're sick of paying for in-flight internet access—or worse, disconnecting completely while you fly the friendly skies—Delta's got you covered. Following a successful trial run of free internet to its elite flyers, the Atlanta-based carrier is now offering its ultra-fast internet service to all SkyMiles members on select flights. "We want Wi-Fi to be exactly the same for you at 35,000 feet up as it is on the ground for our customers," said Allison Ausband, Delta's chief customer experience officer, in a panel at the Skift Aviation Forum in Dallas. "It's complex to do, but we are actively testing it right now, and it's working." The move comes years after Delta's CEO Ed Bastian pledged that the airline would eventually offer free Wi-Fi with speeds that rival what passengers are used to on the ground. It's gradually inched closer to that goal, retrofitting most of its Airbus A321, Boeing 737-900ER, and Boeing 757-200 aircraft with the latest satellite-based Viasat service, a vast improvement over the Gogo service previously offered (and still available on certain flights). On Viasat-equipped aircraft, internet is streaming-capable and costs just $5, regardless of flying time or distance. Previously, on Gogo-equipped planes, internet access for many longer-haul flights cost upwards of $40. The new, free service is available to Delta SkyMiles members. To take advantage of the offer, customers should visit deltawifi.com onboard and enter their SkyMiles number and password. If a flyer is not yet a SkyMiles member, they'll be able to sign up from the Wi-Fi landing page and connect to the internet. For passengers who don't wish to enroll, internet is still available to purchase. As for when in-flight internet will be free and available to all, Delta's kept mum on that yet, but according to the Points Guy, an internal Delta memo that leaked over the summer promised free Wi-Fi "soon" on board domestic flights, with an international rollout coming by the end of 2024. Delta’s New CareStandard Sets the Bar for Health and Safety While Flying Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Skift. "Delta CEO Declares Free In-Flight Wi-Fi Is Coming." September 28, 2018. The Points Guy. "Delta Debuts Free Wi-Fi For All SkyMiles Members in Latest Internet Trial." November 16, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email