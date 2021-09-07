Travel News Air Travel Delta Filmed A "Queer Eye" Safety Video—Watch It Here And find out why it will never actually make it onto a plane Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/09/21 Share Pin Email Long gone are the days of boring aviation safety videos—now airlines are all about captivating passengers with A-list talent and silly narrations. The latest safety video to go viral is a charming collaboration between Delta and the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," which debuted on YouTube last week. In true "Queer Eye" style, the video champions inclusivity and diversity: the Fab Five (hosts Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness) open the briefing with the following quote: "Equality means opening our minds and hearts to new ideas from different perspectives. And when we do, we begin to see all that connects us and understand that the world is much closer than it seems." It goes on to feature many fan-favorite "Queer Eye" contestants, as well as a diverse group of Delta employees. Like the show itself, the video finds the balance between entertainment and some pretty serious stuff—in this case, of course, that's what to do in case of an emergency during your flight. In essence, it's the perfect safety video that's captivating enough for us to actually pay attention without rolling our eyes at an overwrought script. Sadly, you'll never get to watch the safety video on a plane. Filmed before the pandemic, it doesn't include current health regulations, such as wearing masks. So, for now, Delta is showing its coronavirus-related safety video onboard. The good news is you can still enjoy the unaired safety video online—and you can watch a special episode of "Queer Eye" starring one of Delta's own employees, which streamed exclusively on Delta's in-flight entertainment system during Pride Month but has just been released on YouTube. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State Tripsavvy's LGBTQ Travel Guide for Philadelphia, PA 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 French Bee Launched a Direct Flight From New York to Paris—For Just $139 10 Travel Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2021 6 Ways United Airlines' New Changes Will Make Flying Better The 25 Best Things to Do in Los Angeles LaGuardia Airport's Newest Airport Lounge Has a Library Inside American Airlines Cancels Hundreds of Flights This Summer—Here's What Happened Where to Go This Year: The Best Places to Travel in 2020 Normandy and the British Isles on the Celebrity Infinity Airlines Are Asking Employees to Volunteer for Airport Shifts 50 States, 50 Staycations: The Best Staycation in Every State Got Your COVID-19 Shot? United Wants to Give You a Year of Free Flights Delta's Exclusive New Beer Elevates Your In-Flight Taste Buds Quarantine-Free Flights to Italy Are Finally Here