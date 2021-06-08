Travel News Air Travel You Can Use This Helpful Travel Hack to Get on an Earlier Flight Delta joins United and American in letting all passengers fly standby for free Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 08/06/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/06/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Delta might be leading the pack regarding 2022 status extensions, but it's a little late to the game regarding standby eligibility. The airline just announced that it's waiving fees for all passengers to join the same-day standby list—something United and American already do. For those who aren't in the know, flying standby means putting your name on a waiting list of sorts to snag an empty seat on an earlier flight. This comes in handy if earlier flights are pricier than later ones when you buy your ticket, as you aren't charged the price difference if you fly standby. The catch, however, is that space isn't always guaranteed, so you could end up waiting in the airport until your scheduled flight. Other caveats: standby service is limited to same-day flights to and from the same airports as your original itinerary. On all three major airlines, you can request to be added to the standby list starting 24 hours before your original flight's departure. As for the change in fees, Delta previously charged passengers $75 to put their name on the standby list (except for those with Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Medallion status, who had the fee waived). Now, it's allowing everyone—except passengers on Basic Economy tickets—to join standby lists free of charge. Both United and American already offer this service to passengers, including those flying in Basic Economy, so Delta is playing a little catch-up here. Now, to make things a little more complicated, there is also a same-day confirmed service for all airlines that guarantees you a spot on an earlier flight, pending availability. On all three major airlines, this service still costs $75, though certain elite status holders have this fee waived. While it's great to see airlines continuing to waive fees, it's possible that some of the changes won't be permanent, but here's to hoping that same-day standby remains free indefinitely. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit United Has Permanently Removed Its Change Fees on Domestic Flights 6 Ways United Airlines' New Changes Will Make Flying Better Delta Extends Frequent Flyer Status and Other Benefits Through January 2023 A Recent Overbooked Flight Ended up Costing Delta $180,000 Air Travel Is Back—Here's What You Need to Know About Flying This Summer This Top Airline Now Offers Free Chauffeurs for Its Economy Passengers Airlines Are Now Adding—and Dropping—Flights in Anticipation of Future Travel JetBlue Will Give You A Cheaper Fare, But It’ll Cost You As Air Travel Begins To Rebound, Airlines Are Already Making Big Changes A Complete Guide to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Delta and American Follow United in Eliminating Domestic Change Fees I Flew America's Brand New Low-Cost Airline. Here's What It's Like American and Southwest Are Both Holding off Serving Inflight Booze—Here's Why America's Newest Budget Airline Just Launched With Fares Under $20 Miss Your Flight? American Will Now Rebook You on the Next Flight—for Free Is Elite Status Worth the Effort? Here’s What You Need to Know