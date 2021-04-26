Delta Air Lines Is Now Flying Nonstop to Greece

You might've heard about Greece reopening to American travelers this spring—now airlines are stepping up to get you there. Delta just announced the reinstatement of nonstop flights to Athens from its hubs in New York and Atlanta, making it easier than ever to visit the Mediterranean nation.

Starting May 29, Delta will fly from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to Athens every day, while daily flights from Atlanta to Athens will resume on July 2.

“Customers are eager to reclaim their lives, and for many, that means traveling again,” Joe Esposito, Delta's SVP of network planning, said in a statement. “Outdoor-friendly destinations like Greece are particularly in demand, and flying Delta means you can continue to expect award-winning hospitality with new services to make the entire journey more enjoyable, simple, and stress-free.”

To enter Greece, U.S. travelers will have to prove that they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a negative PCR test result issued within 72 hours of arrival. Once they check either of their boxes, they'll be able to travel throughout the country without quarantining.

The move is designed to help the Greek economy rebound—some 20 percent of Greece's economy depends on tourism. International arrivals in Greece dropped from 31.3 million in 2019 to just 7.4 million in 2020, so it's no surprise that the country is taking the gamble of opening up its borders to bring the numbers back up.

Interestingly, however, the country remains locked down for locals—Greek citizens and residents must stay at home unless necessary. But vaccinations are on the rise in Greece, meaning those restrictions could be lifted soon.