Delta Just Made It Harder Than Ever to Earn Top-Tier Medallion Status

Delta Air Lines will be ringing in the new year with new Medallion Qualifying Dollars (MQDs) requirements to reach Gold, Platinum, and Diamond Medallion status. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, SkyMiles’ members will now have to spend nearly 33 percent more in order to reach the airline’s top-tier rewards statuses in 2024, Delta announced last week.

If you’re hoping to earn 2024 Gold Medallion status or higher, you’ll need to spend at least $8,000 MQDs next year, up from $6,000. To achieve Platinum, the MQD threshold will increase from $9,000 to $12,000, while Diamond status hopefuls will go from spending $15,000 to $20,000. There will be no change to Silver Medallion qualification requirements.

The hefty increase is the first major Medallion qualification change Delta has implemented in seven years. Dwight James, S.V.P. of Customer Engagement and Loyalty and CEO of Delta Vacations, called the changes a “necessary step” in the airline’s efforts to preserve and improve the customer experience for Delta’s most loyal and “engaged” members.

“The travel and loyalty landscape has changed considerably since we last made changes to the earn qualifications of multiple membership tiers," said James in a statement. "We are continuing to invest in the customers who invest in us so those Members experience the best of what Delta has to offer—with our new Choice Benefits, our premium and transformed Delta Sky Clubs, and our expansion of the use of SkyMiles as currency throughout the journey."

In an effort to offset the bad news, Delta also announced it will begin “expanded and enhanced” Choice Benefits for Platinum and Diamond Medallion members. New Choice Benefits selections will be available to 2023 higher tier Medallion members beginning Feb. 1, 2023, in addition to the existing options.

Among the new offerings, Platinum and Diamond Medallion members will have the ability to choose a statement credit on select American Express and Delta co-branded credit cards, as well as be given $400 (Platinum) or $500 (Diamond) in Delta Vacations flight and hotel credits. In addition, Platinum members can opt for a $500 MQD boost and Diamond members $1,000 MQD, with the money going towards the following Medallion year's status requirements.



Other changes Delta is introducing include testing the ability for SkyMiles members to use their miles toward baggage fees, and the ability to redeem upgrade certificates online at Delta.com.

