Travel News Air Travel Delta Flyers Will Soon Be Able to Take an Electric Aircraft to the Airport The airline invested $60 million upfront in its electric aircraft partnership

Delta just made getting to your flight so much faster—and cooler, too. On Oct. 11, the airline announced that it will begin a multi-year partnership with Joby Aviation, a California-based aviation company developing electric aircraft, to "deliver transformational, sustainable home-to-airport transportation service to Delta customers." Customers will now have the option to skip the car or train ride to and from the airport and instead be dropped off in style in one of Joby's aircraft. The aircraft, which resemble helicopters, are meant to be quick and quiet and to maneuver easily around cities. "Delta always looks forward and embraces opportunities to lead the future, and we've found in Joby a partner that shares our pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering innovative, seamless experiences that are better for our customers, their journeys, and our world," said Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta. New York and Los Angeles will be the first cities to experience this partnership first-hand, but with Delta investing $60 million upfront and leaving up to $200 million more for expansion, it would be no surprise to see this opportunity pop up in other cities in the near future. "[Delta's] history of innovation, along with its vast operational expertise and leadership on climate change, make them incredible partners for Joby, and it's an honor to be working alongside them," JoeBen Bevirt, Joby's founder and CEO, said about the partnership. The Joby aircraft has undergone more than 1,000 test flights and is more than ready to go when this service is expected to launch in 2024. While this is groundbreaking for both companies, Delta isn't the first airline to invest in electric planes. Hawaiian Airlines invested in all-electric, zero-emission sea gliders earlier this year, and JetBlue invested in Joby in 2020. This has been a busy week for Delta, who also announced new stops on its air and rail program and a partnership with Starbucks.