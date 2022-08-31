Delta's New in-Flight Menu Was Designed by One of the South's Top Chefs

Starting this week, first-class Delta Air Lines fliers leaving Atlanta will be treated to a brand new menu designed by a James Beard Award-winning chef. Chef Mashama Bailey—co-founder of award-winning Savannah, Georgia restaurant, The Grey, and named 2022's Outstanding American Chef—worked with Delta to create upscale dishes that reflect her Black Southern roots.

"It's an honor to partner with Delta to bring the foods I grew up on in my mother and grandmother's kitchen to the skies," said Bailey of the partnership with the Atlanta-based carrier. The menu will be similar to The Grey's, taking seasonal low country ingredients and transforming them into dishes like short ribs with West African kanni sauce, smoked collard greens, and a baked sweet potato. Vegetarians can enjoy a vegetable tagine topped with roasted sweet potato and chermoula. For dessert, passengers will be treated to a buttermilk cornmeal tres leches cake served with candied kumquats and mandarin oranges.

"The innovative, Southern culinary experience Chef Bailey has propelled into the spotlight is something our culinary teams have admired for some time, and we know our customers are going to be wowed by the menu she'll be delivering on board," said Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

While first-class passengers will get the new meals for lunch or dinner on domestic routes departing Atlanta, international Delta One passengers will be able to design their meals by selecting items ahead of the flight.

If you want to sample Bailey's take on Southern cuisine outside of an airplane, a visit to The Grey in Savannah is a must, but if you want to take some of Bailey's expertise into your kitchen, passengers can get cooking tips directly from Bailey thanks to a partnership between Delta Studio and Masterclass. The exclusive 10-part series detailing the history and techniques of Southern cuisine and Bailey's approach to cooking will be available on the airline's in-flight entertainment around the globe.