Delta's New in-Flight Menu Was Designed by One of the South's Top Chefs

First-class passengers in Atlanta are in for a treat

By
Sherri Gardner
sherri_gardner_bio pic
Sherri Gardner
Associate Editor
Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018.
TripSavvy's editorial guidelines
Published on 08/31/22
Fact checked by
Jillian Dara
Jillian Dara
Fact checked by Jillian Dara
Emerson College
Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes.
TripSavvy's fact-checking
Assortment of colorful dishes on a light-colored table. There is a hand coming in from the left side of the image pouring dressing on a salad

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Starting this week, first-class Delta Air Lines fliers leaving Atlanta will be treated to a brand new menu designed by a James Beard Award-winning chef. Chef Mashama Bailey—co-founder of award-winning Savannah, Georgia restaurant, The Grey, and named 2022's Outstanding American Chef—worked with Delta to create upscale dishes that reflect her Black Southern roots.

"It's an honor to partner with Delta to bring the foods I grew up on in my mother and grandmother's kitchen to the skies," said Bailey of the partnership with the Atlanta-based carrier. The menu will be similar to The Grey's, taking seasonal low country ingredients and transforming them into dishes like short ribs with West African kanni sauce, smoked collard greens, and a baked sweet potato. Vegetarians can enjoy a vegetable tagine topped with roasted sweet potato and chermoula. For dessert, passengers will be treated to a buttermilk cornmeal tres leches cake served with candied kumquats and mandarin oranges.

"The innovative, Southern culinary experience Chef Bailey has propelled into the spotlight is something our culinary teams have admired for some time, and we know our customers are going to be wowed by the menu she'll be delivering on board," said Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service.

Short ribs, salad, and a slide of cake on a light-colored table. The short ribs are in a deep plate with collard greens and sweet potatoes. There is a fork and knife resting on the edge of te plate. The salad is in a bowl with a small dish of dresing next to it. The cake is on a small plate with pieces of orange.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

While first-class passengers will get the new meals for lunch or dinner on domestic routes departing Atlanta, international Delta One passengers will be able to design their meals by selecting items ahead of the flight.

If you want to sample Bailey's take on Southern cuisine outside of an airplane, a visit to The Grey in Savannah is a must, but if you want to take some of Bailey's expertise into your kitchen, passengers can get cooking tips directly from Bailey thanks to a partnership between Delta Studio and Masterclass. The exclusive 10-part series detailing the history and techniques of Southern cuisine and Bailey's approach to cooking will be available on the airline's in-flight entertainment around the globe.

