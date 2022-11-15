Delta's "Firsts That Last" Contest Will Take You to a Dream Location—for Free

If you've dreamed of riding the waves in Waikiki or staying in an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora, Delta Vacations might be able to make your dreams come true.

The airline's "Firsts That Last" contest is about one thing—trying new things or experiences for the first time to create memories that will last a lifetime.

"We want customers to experience Delta Vacations in an unforgettable way—especially if it's their first time traveling with us," said Brian Canning, chief marketing, product, and customer experience officer for Delta Vacations, in a statement. "Going on vacation is more than just getting away; it's personal. Delta Vacations curates vacations to fit every traveler's needs, vacation style, and preference. We want travelers to experience the ease of planning a memorable vacation."

There are 12 vacation options worldwide, including the Waikiki and Bora Bora trips mentioned above. If those destinations don't suit your fancy, you can try for one of the other ten destinations—London, Cape Town, Guanacaste, Orlando, Rome, Greece, Las Vegas, Aruba, the Riviera Maya, and Montego Bay—each with its own signature experience.

In London, travelers can experience "The Making of Harry Potter," the official tour at Warner Bros. Studio. In Rome, the itinerary will include a private Vatican tour and an Italian cooking class. Travelers headed to Guanacaste will hike the Arenal Volcano, and those headed to Greece will delight in a cruise around the Saronic islands. Cape Town will host wine tours, Vegas will host helicopter and food tours, and the Riviera Maya will host a private Chichen Itza tour. Those interested in Montego Bay, Orlando, or Aruba can ride a boat in a bioluminescent bay, spend three days at Universal Studios, and take a natural pool jeep adventure, respectively.

Each trip is worth anywhere between $4,000 to $22,000, and airfare, accommodations (for 2 to 4 people depending on the trip), and activities are all included. There will be 12 winners selected, one for each trip. Winners will be notified via email around Dec. 1, according to the contest's official rules.

To enter, head to DeltaVacationsFirstsThatLastContest.com, answer the questions, and cross your fingers. You have until 11:59 Eastern on Nov. 19, 2022, to enter.

