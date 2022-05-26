Travel News Tech & Gear Grab Your AirPods—Delta Is About to Roll out Bluetooth Headphone Capability Leave those extra dongles at home By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 05/26/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Westend61 / Getty Images Two-pronged audio jacks on airplanes have become an unwelcome annoyance for travelers who primarily use Bluetooth earbuds. Unless you've remembered to pack an extra dongle or non-wireless headphone set, you won't be able to enjoy one of the best parts of flying: catching up on movies on a seatback screen. Now, Delta is testing out Bluetooth connectivity in first class on its new A321neo jets, meaning you can kick back and enjoy in-flight entertainment on the wireless earbuds you're most likely already using. The Atlanta-based carrier will become only the second U.S. airline to roll out Bluetooth capability after United debuted wireless connection to entertainment systems on their Max 8 jets last June. Currently, only first-class passengers will be able to try out this new feature. Delta plans to evaluate results from this first trial to help decide on rolling out Bluetooth capability on a broader scale. With the rise in popularity of wireless earbuds like Apple's AirPods, the roll-out will be happy news for tech-savvy flyers. Many travelers no longer carry wired headphones, and if you're not seated in first or business class, you may have to fork over a fee to request them. A cottage industry of accessories that connect AirPods to seatback screens, such as the AirFly, has been created out of this necessity. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. The Points Guy. "Delta Joins United in Rolling Out Bluetooth Headphone Support on Latest Jets." May 20, 2022. The Verge. "United's Latest Jets Will Offer Bluetooth For In-Flight Entertainment." June 29, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit