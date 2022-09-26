Delta Announces New European Routes for Summer 2023

If you've been fantasizing about summering in Europe, Delta might be able to help make that dream come true next year.

The airline has announced new transatlantic routes from three of its hubs: John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York (JFK), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

From JFK, Delta has planned its largest-ever schedule for transatlantic flights in summer 2023, with more than 220 weekly flights to 26 European destinations. The new nonstop routes include Geneva (GVA), which is resuming for the first time since 1993; London-Gatwick (LGW); Berlin (BER); and a third daily flight to Rome (FCO). The flights to Geneva and London-Gatwick will start on April 10, while the Berlin and Rome flights will start on May 25.

"Next summer, Delta will give customers expanded access to popular destinations across the trans-Atlantic, continuing to solidify its position as the number-one carrier in New York," Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning, said in a statement.

Then from Atlanta, Delta is adding thrice-weekly flights to Dusseldorf, Germany, on May 9; five-times-weekly flights to Edinburgh on May 25; and thrice-weekly flights to Stuttgart, Germany, on March 26.

And finally, from Los Angeles, Delta is reinstating nonstop flights to Paris, which were cut during the pandemic, and nonstop flights to London-Heathrow, a route that was last flown by the airline in 2015. The Paris flights start on May 8, while the London flights start on March 25.

"With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond," said Esposito.

Delta is also making significant infrastructure improvements to its airports, totaling some $12 billion over a decade. JFK is receiving $1.5 billion for upgrades, including a new Delta Sky Club and a Delta One Lounge, while LAX is receiving $2.3 billion for the development of the Delta Sky Way, with the second phase due to open on October 5.

Between the new routes and airport renovations, there's never been a better time to fly Delta to Europe.