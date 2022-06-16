This New American Express Card Is Made Using Metal From a Delta Jumbo Jet

"What's in your wallet?" might be one credit card company's longstanding slogan, but a new offering from American Express and Delta Air Lines will let a select few cardholders say, "a Boeing 747."

Starting today, June 16, Amex and Delta have announced a limited edition card for Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Reserve Business card members made from airplane metal. The new offering is made with 25 percent metal from a decommissioned Delta Air Lines Boeing 747-400. (Delta retired its last 747-400, Delta Ship #6307, in December 2017, which is the aircraft being repurposed to make the cards.)

Introduced in 1969, the 747 was iconic for many reasons. Dubbed "Queen of the Skies," it was the world's first wide-body jet, fast becoming a leader in long-haul flights and vital in creating cross-continental tourism, as its additional cabin space made air travel cheaper across the board.

These aircraft quickly become the workhorses of the sky, racking up millions of miles and, in the case of Delta Ship #6307, playing a vital role in humanitarian efforts worldwide. That plane, in particular, provided military transport for service members, was used for evacuation from Florida during Hurricane Irma, and even served a flight of Delta volunteers uniting orphans with their new families. (While most 747s are retired now from passenger service, if you're hoping to fly one of the iconic jets still, look to German flag carrier Lufthansa—the carrier operates nearly 20 747s in its fleet.)

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Unless you're a credit card geek, you might not think much about what your credit cards are made of. But American Express has found that a card's form factor is important to its members.

"We've seen it in what we've done in the Platinum card with the artist's series, so we thought what better thing to do then actually deconstruct a 747 and recycle some of the metal to actually build a card," Anthony Cirri, executive vice president, head of global consumer lending and cobrand, at American Express, told TripSavvy. "We think people will be super interested in it, and it sets the bar again, in terms of innovation, as we continually try to do together as organizations."

The card also gives members access to an exclusive augmented reality experience that showcases the history of the Boeing 747, interviews with pilots and crew members, and a behind-the-scenes look at what exactly goes into turning a 404,000-pound aircraft into a credit card.

The limited-edition card is available through Aug. 3, 2022, or until supplies run out. It's available to both new and existing customers. It includes all of the same perks as the standard edition of the Reserve card, including complimentary Centurion Lounge and Delta Sky Club access when flying Delta, opportunities to accelerate earning Delta Medallion status, and exclusive reservations through Resy's Global Dining Access by Resy.