Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program.

The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe and their connecting trains under the same ticket reservation. Thanks to the new Air+Rail service links, Delta passengers can book trains from Manchester Airport to seven U.K. cities via TransPennine Express; Rome–Fiumicino International Airport to Bologna and Florence via Trenitalia; Zurich Airport to Bern, Lausanne, and five other Swiss cities via SBB; and Brussels Airport to Breda and Rotterdam in the Netherlands via SCNB.

Delta also announced the Air+Rail program will be adding Geneva Airport to its roster once the airline’s nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Geneva begins in April of next year. Up until now, Air+Rail was limited in its offerings, with Delta passengers only able to travel from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport to rail stations in both Antwerp and Brussels.

The airline hopes that the program will create a more seamless booking and travel experience. “Building more Air+Rail connections into our schedule provides a greater choice of destinations for our customers, including a number of these cities not currently served by Delta or our European partners, such as Bern, Rotterdam, and York,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President–International, in a statement. “Expanding our footprint in Europe also makes it more convenient for customers to get to popular city center locations whether traveling for business or pleasure to make the most of their time away.”

Any baggage will need to be collected before switching from the airport to the train station (or vice versa). Delta One passengers will also receive first-class train tickets, and in case of delays or cancellations, Air+Rail tickets are valid for the next available flight or train.

