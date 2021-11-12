Delta Air Lines Adds 73 Daily Flights to Europe for Summer 2022

Planning a European trip for next summer? You’re about to have a lot more freedom when it comes to choosing your flights. Delta Air Lines is preparing for a surge in Euro travel in summer 2022 by dramatically increasing the airline’s transatlantic flight offerings.

Delta says it will add up to 73 daily flights to Europe, with flights departing from 10 U.S. cities to 25 destinations across the continent. Not only is that a 90 percent increase from the sparse transatlantic services during summer 2021, but the airline is also seeing more international flights in operation than since the beginning of the pandemic.

“With the lifting of restrictions to the U.S. and abroad, plus growing vaccination rates and tremendous pent-up demand, travel to Europe is expected to surge next summer,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. of network planning, in a press release.

The airline plans to operate the most flights to European destinations out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS).

At New York’s JFK alone, Delta will operate up to 29 daily flights to 23 European cities, including multiple flights to Amsterdam, London, Milan, and Rome. The airline also plans to resume nonstop flights to destinations such as Frankfurt—a major hub for connecting flights into many cities around Europe.

Delta will also restore direct international flights from other U.S. airports, including Atlanta to Munich, Portland to Amsterdam, and Cincinnati to Paris.

“We’re focused on bringing back the routes and destinations our customers love, so they enjoy easy, convenient access to a comprehensive, far-reaching network throughout Europe and its neighboring regions,” said Esposito.

Delta also recently announced 100 additional flights from cities around the U.S. to New York City, so travelers looking to jet-set across the pond can more easily connect to the newly added international services.