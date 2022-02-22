Delta Announces New Nonstop Hawaii Routes, Including Daily Service to Honolulu

The airline will offer the only non-stop service to Hawaii from two major cities

This winter, Delta Air Lines is banking on high demand for the Aloha State. The Atlanta-based carrier just announced a stacked upcoming schedule that includes 18 daily flights to Hawaii from seven major U.S. cities.

The airline will add direct service from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Maui's Kahului Airport and direct flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport. This latest expansion makes Delta the only airline to serve the Hawaiian islands nonstop from these two cities.

Beginning on Dec. 17, the airline will also start daily nonstop service from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to Honolulu. The newly added Atlanta, Detroit, and New York routes are part of the airline's total 18 daily nonstop flights planned for this winter, expanding Delta's nonstop service to Hawaii across four islands: Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island.

"We're guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta's award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability," said Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning.

The announcement comes on the heels of several of Delta's competitors ramping up service to Hawaii over the past year.

In December 2020, Hawaiian Airlines added a new service from Honolulu to both Austin and Orlando. Last February, United Airlines launched three new Hawaiian routes, including nonstop flights from Chicago to Kona International Airport on Hawaii Island and from Newark Liberty Airport to Maui, both of which were not previously served by any other airline. And in May, Southwest Airlines announced 15 new Hawaiian routes, connecting Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles to Oahu and Maui.

