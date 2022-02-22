Travel News Air Travel Delta Announces New Nonstop Hawaii Routes, Including Daily Service to Honolulu The airline will offer the only non-stop service to Hawaii from two major cities By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 02/22/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Matthew Micah Wright / Getty Images This winter, Delta Air Lines is banking on high demand for the Aloha State. The Atlanta-based carrier just announced a stacked upcoming schedule that includes 18 daily flights to Hawaii from seven major U.S. cities. The airline will add direct service from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport to Maui's Kahului Airport and direct flights from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport. This latest expansion makes Delta the only airline to serve the Hawaiian islands nonstop from these two cities. Beginning on Dec. 17, the airline will also start daily nonstop service from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to Honolulu. The newly added Atlanta, Detroit, and New York routes are part of the airline's total 18 daily nonstop flights planned for this winter, expanding Delta's nonstop service to Hawaii across four islands: Oahu, Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii Island. "We're guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta's award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability," said Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning. The announcement comes on the heels of several of Delta's competitors ramping up service to Hawaii over the past year. In December 2020, Hawaiian Airlines added a new service from Honolulu to both Austin and Orlando. Last February, United Airlines launched three new Hawaiian routes, including nonstop flights from Chicago to Kona International Airport on Hawaii Island and from Newark Liberty Airport to Maui, both of which were not previously served by any other airline. And in May, Southwest Airlines announced 15 new Hawaiian routes, connecting Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles to Oahu and Maui. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Delta Air Lines News Hub. "Say Aloha to Three New Nonstop Flights from Detroit, New York-JFK, and Atlanta." February 18, 2022. Singh, Jay. "Why Orlando and Austin Made Sense for Hawaiian Airlines." Simple Flying. https://simpleflying.com/hawaiian-airlines-orlando-austin/ Morley, Daniel. "United Airlines Expands Hawaii Options With Three New Routes." Airline Geeks. https://airlinegeeks.com/2021/02/13/united-airlines-expands-hawaii-options-with-three-new-routes/ Yahoo! News. "Southwest Airlines to Begin Major Hawaii Expansion." https://www.yahoo.com/video/southwest-airlines-luv-begin-major-124912870.html Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Air France Announces 200 New Direct Routes as France Drops Testing Requirements Which Airline Should I Take to Hawaii? Delta Air Lines Adds 73 Daily Flights to Europe for Summer 2022 America's Boom in New Budget Airlines Reveals a Positive Outlook in Air Travel These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays Which Inter-Island Airline Should You Choose in Hawaii? 7 Best Best Airlines in the US Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport Guide The Top 17 Things to Do on Oahu, Hawaii Do You Fly on the World's Most Popular Airlines? How to Get from Seattle to Hawaii It Just Got Much Easier to Fly to South Africa Your Trip to the Hawaii: The Complete Guide American Airlines Will Offer Passengers Preflight COVID-19 Testing United Airlines Will Launch Routes to 5 Brand-New Destinations in 2022 Delta Air Lines Is Now Flying Nonstop to Greece