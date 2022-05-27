The Czech Republic Opened the Longest Suspension Bridge in the World

TripSavvy Travel News The Czech Republic Just Opened the Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Calling all daredevils: Can you make it across? By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 05/27/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Dolni Morava Mountain Resort View Map Sky Bridge 721 - Dolní Morava Address Velká Morava 46, 561 69 Dolní Morava, Czechia Get directions Phone +420 602 378 150 Web Visit website At 2,365 feet long and more than 300 feet high, there's a new challenge for thrill-seekers worldwide. The Czech Republic is now home to the longest suspension footbridge globally with the opening of Sky Bridge 721. Officially opened on May 13, the bridge took two years to construct and is appropriately named after the 721-meter length of the structure. (To put this into perspective, the bridge is only 357 feet shorter than the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, which sits at 2,722 feet.) The bridge is only about three hours from Prague, making for a fun day trip from its capital city. It swings above a valley in the mountains, and the entrance to the bridge can be accessed by chairlift, on foot, or by bike. The Dolni Morava Mountain Resort estimates that it takes at least two hours from when you park to get to the end of the bridge. Courtesy of Dolni Morava Mountain Resort Sky Bridge 721 is supported by only six main supporting ropes and 60 wind ropes, setting the stage for a rocky experience "It will take some courage to cross the bridge," the resort says on its website, "but we guarantee a unique experience that you will never forget." The resort describes the bridge as not just a structure but a tool to convey the 'idea of time,' stating that, "Crossing the bridge over the majestic valley of the Mlýnský Stream gives all visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the local countryside and history through an educational trail called 'The Bridge of Time.'" This trail combines educational panels and an interactive, augmented reality game meant to take visitors through the area's history from 1938 to 2021, narrated by a 16-year-old boy. To play, all you'll need is a smartphone, the GEOFUN app, and internet access. You can purchase tickets to experience the bridge yourself through the Dolni Morava Mountain Resort's website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Dolni Morava Mountain Resort. "Sky Bridge 721 FAQ". Accessed May 27, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit