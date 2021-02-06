Win Free Cruises, Getaways, and More With CVS Pharmacy's New Vaccine Sweeps

If ending the nightmare that has been the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t enough of an incentive to snag a free vaccine, you’re in luck. CVS Pharmacy is now offering over 15 coax-worthy incentives to get people to roll up their sleeves with their new #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes.

The nationwide pharmacy, which has been distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in locations across the country, has teamed up with a handful of partners for a huge vaccine giveaway where eligible injectees can win anything from gift cards to getaways. (Don’t worry, if you’ve already gotten your vaccine, you can still register to win.)

Incentivising folks to get the COVID-19 jab is nothing new. To ramp up low or slowed vaccination numbers, several campaigns have rolled out from coast to coast, from New York State’s “Vax & Scratch” campaign, which hands out $20 lotto scratch-offs that offer the chance at scoring prizes up to $5 million, to California’s vaccine prize bank that will hand out a $116.5 million in vaccine reward incentives—the largest collective payout in the country. And, it’s working—after launching its “Vax-A-Million” lotto campaign, Ohio saw a 28 percent increase in vaccinations.

While the CVS giveaways are much more humble in comparison, they are a lot more thoughtful. Remember all that stuff we haven’t been able to do because of lockdowns and social distancing? The CVS sweepstakes prizes are an attempt at making up for lost time. Bonus? Almost all prizes have multiple winners, giving you way higher odds than winning the lottery.

A taste of what you can win? Let’s start with the seven-night getaway at a Wyndham Resort, plus a voucher to go toward airfare and free Diamond membership upgrade, or the VIP trip for two to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles from Procter & Gamble that covers airfare, tickets, hotel, and more.

Some of the big travel prizes include flying first class and going backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, catching rays from your balcony stateroom on a seven-day Norwegian cruise to wherever you choose, a fully escorted international tour for two with SmarTours, and getting sand between your toes on a four-day trip to Bermuda where your hotel, transportation, flights, and more are all taken care of. Other prizes include $500 to $5,000 gift cards from Target, CVS Pharmacy, and Hinge (yes, Hinge).

CVS’s #OneStepCloser Sweepstakes is open for anyone who has received or will receive at least one vaccine shot, either Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, by 11:59 p.m. on July 10, 2021.

All you have to do to enter is register through the official sweepstakes site with your name and email address. Weekly drawings for winners are taking place every Monday from now until July 12, 2021.