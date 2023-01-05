This Olympic Sport Has Come to JFK—and You Can Try It on Your Next Layover

Curling isn't just for Olympians. Now you, too, can test your hand at the winter sport—all while you wait for your next flight.

The TWA Hotel is the only hotel located at JFK and is well-known for its ever-changing, seasonal outdoor activities. Last fall, the hotel offered a first come, first serve bumper car course and, before that, a roller rink.

Now, the hotel is allowing passengers to try curling, a popular winter sport dating back to 16th-century Scotland and a recurring Olympic favorite. The game, which the Olympics reported as one of the most popular sports at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, has seen a boom in fans across the world in the past few years.

Weather permitting, the TWA Hotel curling rink is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. No reservations are available, and the rink operates on a first-come, first-served basis. All equipment needed for the game is provided.

When you've finished curling and are ready to head inside, take a trip back in time at The Sunken Lounge, where you can get your hands on some classic 1960s cocktails, or grab a bite to eat at The Paris Café by Jean-Georges, where the food takes inspiration from historic in-flight menus.

Or, if you're itching for something else to do, you can check out the hotel's museum or rooftop pool.