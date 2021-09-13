Verandah Staterooms on This Luxury Cruise Line Are Now Cheaper Than Ever

Crystal Cruises is rolling out a big sale, and it might just be enough to persuade anyone who has been eyeing a fall or spring cruise to finally seal the deal. Dubbed their "Limited-Time Verandah Event," this sale is offering up Verandah staterooms for the mere price of an Ocean View—meaning you can swap out your window for an actual personal outdoor space without paying a penny extra for the privilege.

During this limited-time sale, Verandah rooms on select all-inclusive Crystal Symphony voyages between November 2021 and March 2022 will start as low as $1,449 per person. Make no mistake, this is a great deal. It’s the lowest-ever offered rate for a Verandah room in the cruise company’s history.

But wait, there’s more: this stateroom deal also includes a $125 stateroom credit that passengers can use toward a relaxing spa service, shore excursion, and more.

The sale is valid on select seven to 21-night sailings on Symphony in the Caribbean. For anyone concerned about social distancing, know that Crystal Cruises already boasts nearly twice the space per passenger compared to ships of a similar scale. On top of that, these particular sailings will be heading out at just 50 percent capacity and will be staffed with a 100 percent fully vaccinated crew. The ship will also require all guests eligible for the vaccine to be fully vaccinated as well.

Courtesy of Crystal Cruises

“Time well spent is the ultimate luxury, and that remains even more true today, but in these times, we can also add another very valuable luxury, the luxury of space,” explained Jack Anderson, president of Crystal.

Already booked into a Deluxe Stateroom with a large picture window on an eligible Symphony sailing? You’re in luck because this deal still applies. Traveling as a trifecta? Crystal is also offering third-berth fares starting at $950 across all stateroom categories, as well as solo cruiser fares at 110 percent.

“With our Limited-Time Verandah Event, we are offering guests tremendous space to indulge in ocean travel, the chance to open their verandah doors to fresh breezes, panoramic sea views, and idyllic ports of call with the added confidence that our vaccination requirement and Crystal Clean+ protocols are in place to ensure a healthy, safe and pleasurable vacation experience.”

We can’t think of any reason why you’d settle for a gorgeous ocean view through a window when you could stretch out on your own balcony—and get a ship credit—without spending any extra cash. Can you?

To learn more about the Limited-Time Verandah Event or to book your cruise, visit the official Crystal Cruises site.