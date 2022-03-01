Cruise Lines Are Removing Russian Ports in Light of Conflict in Ukraine

In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, several major cruise lines have announced this week that they will no longer be including Russian destinations as ports of call.

Carnival Cruise Line, Windstar, and Atlas Ocean Voyages are among the big names that have scrapped all stops in St. Petersburg in recent days. Carnival announced via Twitter, they will be swapping Russia out of all current cruise itineraries in the coming week "once alternative ports can be confirmed." In the same post, the cruise line's holding company, Carnival Corporation, stood by Ukraine in light of the attacks, declaring, "We stand for peace."

MSC Cruises, which had four ships scheduled to call in St. Petersburg beginning this May, announced it had suspended all Russian stops and was in negotiations for possible alternative options, including Stockholm, Helsinki, and Tallinn.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also announced that they would remove St. Petersburg from 2022 itineraries across all of their brands, including Norwegian, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas.

"It's disappointing because St. Petersburg is one of the crown jewels of the Scandinavian itineraries," said Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, during the company's earnings call last Thursday.

Regent Seven Seas had particularly significant plans for Russia this year, with several stacked itineraries, including the Solovetsky Islands, Arkhangelsk, Murmansk, St. Petersburg, and Odessa, Ukraine.



Some cruise lines are forgoing modification and canceling their itineraries outright. Luxury river cruise line, Scenic, scrapped all of its 2022 Russia cruises, while Viking River Cruises announced that it would no longer move forward with any of its planned Kyiv, Black Sea & Bucharest routes this year due to the events.

"We are currently evaluating itineraries that call in Russia in 2022, which will require modifications," a Viking spokesperson shared. "When necessary changes are made, Viking Customer Relations will notify all impacted guests and their travel advisors."

The cancellations add to the ripple effect Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused throughout the travel industry. Yesterday, travel expert and television personality Rick Steves announced he would be canceling all Russian tours that his company, Rick Steves' Europe, had planned this year.

"Our mission... is to help Americans better know and understand our neighbors through travel," Steves wrote in a blog post. "But when we bring travelers to another country, we also bring their dollars—dollars that would support Putin's aggression. Therefore, as of today, we have canceled all 2022 tours that include a stop in Russia."

