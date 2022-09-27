This New 'Cruise & Rail' Trip Takes You Through 5 European Countries in 12 Days

If you’re having trouble deciding between a cruise and a train ride for your next Eastern European vacation, you’re in luck.

Uniworld, the luxury river cruise line, partnered with Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has created the ultimate Eastern European itinerary. The “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” cruise and rail itinerary is a 13-day excursion, beginning in Budapest and ending in Passau—on both land and sea.

The journey begins on the Golden Eagle Danube Express, which includes luxury cabins fitted with private ensuite bathrooms, a bar lounge car, which hosts a daily program of activities, and a restaurant car that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner, curated to create dishes that reflect the culture and cuisine of the countries that the train travels through.

Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

Courtesy of Golden Eagle Luxury Trains

The train will spend its five-day journey chugging through cities including ​​Lajosmizse, Kecskemét, Sibiu, Sighișoara, Sinaia, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, and finally, back to Budapest on the sixth day. At these stops, passengers will experience a traditional puszta horse show, a tour, and dinner in Bran Castle.

After the sixth day, passengers will be invited onto the S.S. Maria Theresa for the rest of their trip. The ship was named after the Habsburg ruler Maria Theresa and has been regarded as “a floating homage to the former Austrian empress” by CruiseCritic for its opulence and luxury. The ship can hold up to 150 passengers and features five stateroom types, from a classic room to a grand suite. Those looking to live in luxury can pay for a room with an open-air balcony, which also turns into a completely enclosed conservatory at the touch of a button.

Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Courtesy of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

The S.S. Maria Theresa sails its passengers down the Danube River through Bratislava, Vienna, Dürnstein, Melk, Linz, and Passau. Passengers will disembark at these cities to experience activities, including a private concert of Mozart and Strauss, a Vienna Art History Museum tour, a hike up to a ruined castle, and more.

This will be the second “Cruise & Rail” itinerary that Uniworld and Golden Eagle Luxury Trains have put together. The first was a journey through Milan, Venice, and the Swiss Alps that began in 2021.

There is also a 12-day “Castles of Transylvania and the Enchanting Danube” trip that travels in the opposite direction, starting from Passau and finishing in Budapest. You can head to Uniworld’s website to get a quote on your next trip.