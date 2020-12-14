There's Been a COVID-19 Outbreak at a Beach Resort in Grenada

In a press conference on Sunday, officials in the Caribbean nation of Grenada confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at the all-inclusive Sandals Grenada resort, linking 26 cases to the property. This new cluster accounts for nearly one-third of all cases on the island since March (71 in total, including the Sandals cluster).

According to local paper The New Today, the positive cases include both guests and staff—as well as 13 family members of an infected employee. As many of the sick have interacted with others, it's likely that the case count will increase in the coming days as more people are tested.

"It will get worse before it gets better,” Dr. Shawn Charles, acting chief medical officer, said during the conference, noting that Grenada had prepared for such a scenario. All of those who have tested positive are currently in quarantine, and Sandals has evacuated its current guests and re-routed arriving guests to its properties in other countries. Some 200 hotel employees, plus others who might've been exposed, are currently being tested and awaiting results.

It's unclear how the outbreak occurred and the Ministry of Health is actively investigating the situation to determine its cause, be it a flaw in the resort's protocols or a breach of them.

But despite the outbreak, Grenada, which has seen zero deaths from the virus, will not re-enter a total lockdown. The country has, however, canceled upcoming public events and officials have asked residents to avoid social gatherings for the next week or two.

In the meantime, international travelers are still allowed to visit Grenada, as long as they present a negative PCR test taken within three days of their arrival in the country, then quarantine at their hotel for the duration of their stay. On the fourth day of their trip, travelers are given the option to take another PCR test; if that result is negative, they will then be permitted to leave their hotel and enter the community.