Fittingly, on Thanksgiving Day, the Costa Rica Tourism Board announced their newest plan to help get people to Costa Rica—by giving away 15 free week-long trips for two. However, unlike most of the pandemic promotions we’ve seen where entrants submit why they deserve to be the chosen one(s), this sweet sweepstakes works a little differently.

Visit Costa Rica's "Who is Essential to You" campaign is inviting people to nominate someone who they believe deserves a week in tropical paradise. It's the perfect way to say thank you and show your appreciation for anyone who has been a personal or community beacon in this hailstorm of a year.

Over the course of what is arguably the longest and most bizarre year of our lifetimes, we've all seen a lot of priorities shift and responsibilities change. We’ve repositioned our views on who and what is essential in our lives. Costa Rica’s new campaign was created to remind us that everyone is essential to someone.

"We hope that the 'Who is Essential to You' campaign touches people's hearts and reminds them why each and every one of us is essential," says Ireth Rodriguez, Chief of the Promotion Department at the Costa Rica Tourism Board. "We've received beautiful entries from all across North America, nominating people who they are thankful for—parents, best friends, post office and health care workers, bosses, school principals, and more."

Since the campaign's kickoff on Nov. 26, 2020, more than 2,250 stories of gratitude and counting have been shared through the sweepstakes official entry portal. Entries require you to share a personal story of the who, what, how, and why you believe your essential person deserves to escape to a sweet, seven-day vacation in paradise. The 15 winners will score two round-trip tickets to Costa Rica for a week-long trip that has their accommodation, meals, and some activities covered.

Give the gift of gratitude this year by nominating someone essential to your survival of 2020. Just be sure that the person you are nominating is at least 18 years old, is a resident of the United States or Canada, and isn’t directly related to anyone involved with the contest. For a full breakdown of terms and conditions, click here.

Submissions are open until 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 31, 2020. We don't know about you, but even if we didn't win, just being nominated would be a heartwarming gift to receive this holiday season.