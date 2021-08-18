Travel News Travel Tips Costa Rica Just Approved a Two-Year Visa for Digital Nomads Remote workers could previously stay up to 90 days Written by Jamie Ditaranto Jamie Ditaranto is a freelance journalist, photographer, and full-time traveler. Before writing for TripSavvy, Jamie was the Editor of Video and Content for SmarterTravel.com, where she sought to share unique travel experiences like barge cruising in France and sleeping in centuries-old Japanese inns. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Jamie Ditaranto Updated 08/18/21 Share Pin Email Margarita Almpanezou / Getty Images Joining countries like Croatia and Barbados, Costa Rica is the latest country to introduce new visa laws designed to welcome remote workers looking for a long-term change of scenery. Under a normal tourist visa, foreign nationals who want to live and work remotely from abroad can only stay in Costa Rica for 90 days. With the passing of this new law, digital nomads can now stay for up to two years. Costa Rica’s beauty and tropical weather have always made it an attractive destination for ex-pats, who make up 2.5 percent of its population. Now, Costa Rica is hoping that the remote workers this new law will attract can help stimulate the tourism industry while recovering from the pandemic. The new law, known officially as the “law to attract remote service providers of an international nature,” will allow foreign remote workers to live in Costa Rica for one year, with the option to extend to two years. Under this law, there is no need to renew your visa, and holders are exempt from income tax. To apply, you must be able to show proof of health insurance and a stable income of at least $3,000 per month—or $5,000 if you plan to travel with family members. In a press release, Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado stated, “The law gives hope for the tourism sector, for the economic reactivation of our sector and with it the country in general.” Digital nomads, who spend money on day-to-day services in addition to tourism activities, are expected to contribute to the recovery of the tourist sector. The law will also allow foreign nationals to open a bank account and drive using a driver's license from their home country. The law was officially signed on Aug. 11, 2021, and more details are still to come regarding the application process, fees, and other specifics. Costa Rica is already a popular destination for digital nomads, but the new law is a great opportunity for remote workers who want to stay in Costa Rica for a longer period of time. However, compared to similar visas introduced in other countries, the minimum income requirement is high. In Portugal, you only need to prove that you earn at least 665 Euros per month, while Croatia and Barbados require a monthly income of approximately $2,000. The cost of living in Costa Rica may also be higher than you think, particularly if you hope to relocate to an ex-pat hub like Tamarindo or Santa Teresa. According to Nomad List, a review website that rates cities on their livability, living expenses in these cities often exceed $2,000 per month. Still, the new visa rules offer plenty of benefits for remote workers looking for a more “pura vida” lifestyle, without the stress of an expiring tourist visa. These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit These Countries Are Inviting US Citizens to Live and Work Remotely Do I Need a Visa to Visit Cambodia? Portugal Is Launching a Digital Nomad Village On a Gorgeous Island in Madeira Vaccine Tourism Is the Newest Travel Trend—But Hopefully Not for Long Airbnb Is Looking for 12 People to Live in Airbnbs for a Year—for Free The Best Time to Visit Costa Rica These US Destinations Will Pay Remote Workers to Move There Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Barbados Launches a 12-Month Visa Program to Attract Remote Workers to the Island Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Everyone's Going to Europe This Summer—But Here's How You Can Beat the Crowds Beyond Pride: 13 Unique LGBTQ+ Events Around The World Hey, Remote Workers: These Picturesque Italian Towns Will Pay Your Rent Costa Rica Opens To All Countries November 1—No PCR Test Or Quarantine Required