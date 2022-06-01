This New Tulum Hotel Takes Relaxation to an Entirely New Level

View Map Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya Address Carretera Cancun Tulum 307 Tulkal, 77774 Chemuyil , Q.R. , Mexico Get directions Phone +52 984 195 1050 Web Visit website

From Cancun's sandy beaches to Mexico City's cultural flair, Mexico is well known for its beautiful vacation destinations and luxurious hotels, but it wasn't until the early 21st century that Tulum was granted a similar stature. Since then, it has become quite the destination—and not just for Instagram influencers.

Now, on its quest to expand its footprint in the country, hotel giant Hilton is cashing in on the destination's popularity. It recently opened two new properties—the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort and its luxury neighbor, the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, where I stayed for four days. (Guests of either can explore both properties and take advantage of their amenities.)

My four-day stay at the Conrad left me in total and complete relaxation, and if it weren't for pesky immigration laws, I would have set up camp right there in the resort to waste my days forever sipping piña coladas by the pool.

Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya / Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The Lobby

When you step into the lobby of the Conrad, it will take you a moment to process the grandeur of it all. The vast, floor-to-ceiling ornate wooden doors were carved by local artists and make for the perfect entrance into the space. Looking straight ahead when you come in, you're greeted with a fantastic view of the ocean, the main pool, and a black reflection pool, aligned accordingly. If you look up, you'll see a chandelier made up of hand-woven rope—a nod to the Yucatan Peninsula's rope-making tradition.

The Food

With five restaurants and six bars, guests won't go hungry—or get bored.

Arbolea: Arbolea is a breakfast buffet you'll want to wake up for. From American classics like bacon, eggs, and French toast (get the French toast. Seriously.) to traditional Mexican breakfasts like chilaquiles and tamales, Arbolea has it all in its expansive buffet line. (Not a fan of big breakfasts? Stop by Cafétal, a take on a traditional tianguis, where you can get locally-sourced coffee and delicious pastries.)

Arbolea is a breakfast buffet you'll want to wake up for. From American classics like bacon, eggs, and French toast (get the French toast. Seriously.) to traditional Mexican breakfasts like chilaquiles and tamales, Arbolea has it all in its expansive buffet line. (Not a fan of big breakfasts? Stop by Cafétal, a take on a traditional tianguis, where you can get locally-sourced coffee and delicious pastries.) Maratea: At Maratea, dishes are all crafted with the Mediterranean Basin in mind, which extends from southern Spain to North Africa, Greece, and Turkey. The braised short rib was a standout here.

Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya / Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Ukai: At Ukai, named after a traditional Japanese fishing technique, you'll get the freshest of sushi and sashimi, all ocean-conscious and sustainably caught. The truffle edamame was a delicious twist on a sushi bar favorite.

At Ukai, named after a traditional Japanese fishing technique, you'll get the freshest of sushi and sashimi, all ocean-conscious and sustainably caught. The truffle edamame was a delicious twist on a sushi bar favorite. Kengai : At Kengai, chefs perform at teppanyaki grills, not unlike hibachi. Kengai, the name itself, is inspired by the jacaranda tree, which Japanese immigrants brought to Mexico in the 20th century. The dishes and flavors are all an ode to that relationship, mixing different flavors from the different cultures.

: At Kengai, chefs perform at teppanyaki grills, not unlike hibachi. Kengai, the name itself, is inspired by the jacaranda tree, which Japanese immigrants brought to Mexico in the 20th century. The dishes and flavors are all an ode to that relationship, mixing different flavors from the different cultures. Autor: Autor is the most sophisticated dining experience on the resort, where guests can enjoy a curated meal by Chef Jeraí Miranda. The restaurant is definitely worth a visit, even just to see the beautiful, dark interior, but the steak here comes highly recommended.

Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya / Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The Room

All 349 rooms and suites at the Conrad boast calming decor and some standard amenities, including massive flat-screen TVs, spa-like bathrooms, a sitting area (although size is determined by room type), and an outdoor soaking tub. Bathrooms are stocked with luxe Byredo toiletries in the brand's Mojave Ghost fragrance.

I stayed in an ocean-facing guestroom. When I walked in, a wooden partition separated the door from the rest of the room. The floor tile was a beautiful black stone, accented by blue-toned paintings, rugs, and decorative pillows, all intended to reflect the natural wonder of Tulum.

Floor-to-ceiling windows made for a perfect ocean view, and the private balcony and relaxation tub created a terrific place for alone time. The entire room felt like it was designed to maximize relaxation and minimize everything else.

Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya / Hilton Hotels & Resorts

The Spa

Out of everything the resort has to offer—from fine dining experiences to stunning pools and a private beach—the spa was truly the star of the new resort. Purposefully designed as a wellness refuge, the building is not a part of the main resort building, requiring a long walk or quick golf cart ride over.

While the spa's lobby was impressive, it was the relaxation area that took my breath away—a massive, circular space, lined with chairs and a fountain in the center, parallel to a circular cut-out in the ceiling, letting sunshine in. Before or after a treatment, visitors to the spa can take advantage of a steam room, a cold shower, a sauna, an ice plunge, and a hot tub. Treatments take place in private casitas. I chose an aromatherapy massage, and it was a complete hour of complete relaxation.

Whether you stay at the Conrad or its sister property, set aside some time for a spa treatment—you won't regret it.

Courtesy of Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya / Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Beach and Pools

This resort boasts five different pools, spread out all over the property. The pools are large and offer ample poolside seating. The beach was only steps away from the main pool, and the water was clear enough to see the bottom of the ocean floor. However, the beach was so overrun with seaweed when I went that it was impossible to get into the water, let alone enjoy any relaxation time on the beach, a common problem throughout Mexico where sargassum has taken over beaches along Riviera Maya.

Final Thoughts

The thought, time, and effort put into the design of the Conrad shine through every inch of the property. From the traditional dishes to the locally-crafted architecture, it's a resort that encapsulates Tulum and the Yucatan Peninsula and creates an amazing experience for anyone looking to enjoy a few days in luxury and relaxation.