Austin has a new luxury hotel, which opened on Jan. 6, 2021, on South Congress Avenue. The 80-suite Colton House Hotel showcases the same all-suite concept first pioneered by Inherit Hotel Group at The Guesthouse Hotel in Chicago, offering an ideal setup in today's COVID-19 world.

Combining residential luxuries with upscale boutique hotel amenities, the suites range from 460 to 1,170 square feet and include studios, one-, two- and three- bedrooms. Perfect for families and long-term stays, each suite also has a full modern kitchen or kitchenette and living room, allowing guests to remain distanced from others.

Thankfully, style isn't sacrificed for safety, and the chic interior design by Inherit Hotel Group's owner Simona Krug and locally owned and operated TROO Designs includes jewel-toned accents; mid-century modern and baroque elements; and rich leather, wood, and velvet furniture and textiles featuring bold patterns and textures. The hotel’s modern brick exterior is a new build designed by Austin-based LEVY Architects.

A highlight of the hotel is The Backyard, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor space planned around three 80-year-old heritage live oak trees offering plenty of room to socially distance while getting fresh air. There’s a spacious deck with a fire pit and cozy seating, as well as an open area to play bocce ball, croquet, lawn bowling, and more. A heated outdoor swimming pool with private cabanas will open this spring.

Off the bright lobby is the Club Room, which includes a comfy kid’s corner with a French-inspired play table, eclectic toys, and children’s books and games. Nearby is the Library—the perfect place to curl up with a book or have an intimate meeting. There’s also a fitness center with Peloton bikes and a full yoga studio.

Opening on the property later this month, Simona’s Coffee + Cocktail Bar will be a casual spot offering coffee, tea, wine, and other spirits along with food from local Austin restaurants and caterers. Guests can also sip cocktails and nibble light bites upstairs in The Parlor, an elegant lounge area with leather couches.

Special grand opening rates start at $149, and standard rates start at $259. You can find out more about the hotel’s COVID response here. Book rooms here.