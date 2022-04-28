Club Med's New 'Ultimate Green Job' Lets You Live at a Resort for a Year

After two full years of working remotely, 2022 appears to be the year that millions of people return to the office. But if you’d rather swap out your cubicle for palm trees, then we might have just found the perfect job for you.

Club Med, our favorite all-inclusive resort operator, is looking for a Sustainable Development Coordinator who's passionate and excited about "making a positive impact on local communities" and "protecting the environment." In this "Ultimate Green Job," the coordinator will be primarily hosted at Club Med Punta Cana for 12 months, traveling to eight of Club Med's North American and Caribbean properties to help support the company's "Happy to Care" efforts.

There are obvious perks to living in an all-inclusive resort—like unlimited gourmet cuisine served up by internationally-trained chefs and a full open bar. But the lucky candidate will also have access to more than 25 land and water activities like sailing and flying trapeze. Not to mention that Club Med guarantees that anyone in the role will have access to travel and adventure.

While this job is fun and sun, the right candidate for the position will need to keep Club Med on track with its many corporate social responsibility commitments. According to the job description, the Sustainable Development Coordinator will "accompany the Green Globe certification process in the resorts based on the yearly audit schedule" as well as launch and support projects covering food waste management, hazardous waste management and recycling, Club Med's Bye-Bye Plastic initiative, and more.

The applicant will also have the opportunity to dream up and implement new programs to keep Club Med looking forward, as well as get local communities engaged by supporting beach clean-ups, fundraising events, and turtle releases.



Club Med has been a pioneer in sustainable efforts among resorts and has impressive numbers to back up its efforts. Nearly 80 percent of its current resorts are Green Globe-certified for sustainable tourism, with a commitment to reach 100 percent by the end of 2022. The company ditched all single-use plastic in 2021, too, and committed to landscape integration with only seven percent of the resort's area being affected by construction. Not to mention their impressive commitment to local development, filling 75 percent of resort jobs locally and 90 percent of all purchases coming from local suppliers.

If this sounds like a dream come true, then head to the Club Med Jobs portal, where you can apply simply by uploading your resume and cover letter. Want to stand out from the crowd? Post a one-minute video, explaining why you’re the perfect pick for this position, on Instagram, using the hashtag #ultimategreenjob.