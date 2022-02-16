Club Med to Open 17 New All-Inclusive Resorts by 2024

Club Med, the Paris-based travel operator best known for its all-inclusive resorts, just announced that it would open 17 new resorts, in addition to renovating or extending 13 existing properties, by 2024.



"Since 1950, Club Med has continued to shape the all-inclusive industry by introducing new destinations and experiences to travelers worldwide," Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean, said in a statement. "Throughout our 72-year history, we've successfully adapted our portfolio to appeal to upscale travelers and families, as well as demonstrated our leadership in the all-inclusive mountain experience."



Of the 17 resorts, four have already opened, including Club Med Val d'Isère, which TripSavvy visited in December. Soon to be part of the brand's Exclusive Collection—defined by its premier accommodations and gourmet cuisine perfectly fit for both families and couples—the 216-room resort will be their "first entirely five-star mountain resort," according to Club Med. It will offer skiing, fine dining, childcare, and a spa and yoga program.



Courtesy of Club Med

Closer to home is the highly anticipated Club Med Utah, the company's first five-star resort in North America, as well as their first U.S. resort to open in more than 20 years. Located in Snowbasin, 35 miles north of Salt Lake City, the 320-room resort will bring a taste of France state-side, with group ski and snowboard lessons, lift tickets, and a heated swimming pool included during a stay. The resort, along with the rest of Club Med's North American properties, promises to strive towards sustainable practices, including offering culinary menus that feature local and organic products and plant-based proteins.

Other new locations in the works will be opened in destinations as far-reaching as Hokkaido, Japan; Marbella, Spain; and Malaysian Borneo. Meanwhile, resorts in Phuket, Thailand and Gregolimano, Greece will be among the already-existing locations to undergo renovation and extension.

Club Med, which has properties in more than 30 countries, has already been busy making moves to expand globally. In 2021, the company opened four new locations in Seychelles, Lijiang, Québec, and La Rosière (French Alps). It renovated four other resorts in Albion, Peisey-Vallandry, Pragelato-Sestriere (Italian Alps), and Marrakech.