Club Med Doubles Down on Wellness with New Club Med Marbella

Club Med might be best known for pioneering the all-inclusive resort, a format that countless other brands worldwide have adopted. But for many years, it was also known for its reputation as a raucous party destination. Stories of debaucherous staff parties and free-loving guests have followed the brand for decades. In the mid-aughts, the brand shifted toward family and relaxation. This metamorphosis is most apparent in the opening of its newest sun-splashed resort, the Club Med Magna Marbella, along Spain's southern coast.

At the new resort, the brand has taken the time to study the best methods and trends of the wellness industry and assess guest feedback to develop numerous family-friendly activities and countless wellness features that shift the focus from open-bar to zen mind. With dedicated fitness and meditation areas, a separated zen pool, and a beautiful spa housing its own steam room and sauna, the tranquil places outnumber the bars giving patrons more and more opportunities to sit back, slow down, and disconnect. In fact, that disconnection is part of Club Med's plan. "Club Med offers health and wellness in all forms, including physical and mental, and we promote the idea of 'disconnecting to reconnect' to achieve that," said Kevin Armstrong, senior director of brand & communications for Club Med North America and the Caribbean.

Magna Marbella features two dedicated meditation zones that offer lounge chairs in shaded areas that encourage quiet disconnection, while the adult-only Zen Pool features a quiet, calm place to take a dip, complete with a booze-free smoothie bar.

The resort has also made it easier than ever to get active on vacation. Equipped with a typical gym, it also offers classes like yoga, pilates, and Club Med's signature trapeze course. However, there are also 15 different sports available at the resort, including golf, tennis, and archery.

Wellness doesn't stop with the adults. Club Med partnered with Ilona Boniwell, a leader in the field of positive psychology, to develop a new Mini Club Med experience for children.

"We enhanced our existing Mini Club Med experience to include even more engaging and educational activities designed to support their growth, empowerment, and ability to foster positive relationships with their peers," said Armstrong. The new program targets what Club Med refers to as the six Cs: creativity, courage, confidence, cooperation, connection, and cheerfulness.

Activities in the program include a Super Pilot adventure, where kids work together to make it down a pathway blindfolded; Nature Detective, an outdoor treasure hunt to learn about the surrounding flora; and Ninja Bootcamp, an obstacle course race where kids need to work together to get to the finish line.

For guests looking for lively nightlife, have no fear; Club Med hasn't abandoned its roots entirely. Club Med Magna Marbella still has nightly performances that ramp up into dance parties and extend into the night in the secret-not-so-secret club tucked away near the pool bar. The brand simply appears to be creating a more well-rounded experience for its guests, developing an opportunity for meditators and partiers alike to become part of the Club Med family.