Club Med Is Opening an All-Inclusive Ski Resort in Utah—and You Will Love It

As a relatively novice skier, the idea of visiting two all-inclusive French ski resorts had me worried. As someone who can barely make it off the bunny hill, I thought that the skiing aspect of my trip—which visited Club Med's La Rosière and Val d'Isère resorts—would be wasted on me.

But luckily for me, my eyes were opened as I realized that all-inclusive, usually a term reserved for tropical resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, can make skiing truly fun, whether you're ripping down the bunny slope or navigating black diamond runs. From all-day food and drink to the equipment and ski lift. It's all wrapped up in the price of your stay.

So, when I learned that Club Med, arguably the company that pioneered the all-inclusive resort model, will open its first U.S. ski resort in Huntsville, Utah, it immediately went on my bucket list. Known as Snowbasin, the upcoming resort will be the company's first five-star resort in the U.S., a part of its "Exclusive Collection," set apart by its luxurious accommodations and personalized hospitality.

The new 320-room resort will include everything that made all-inclusive skiing so enjoyable. One of my favorite aspects of my stay was how easy the equipment rental was. I showed up to the ski shop, unsure what to ask for, but the staff walked me through everything I would need and helped me find the perfect fit.

And here's the kicker: I never had to return the equipment. Every guest room comes with a locker in the ski area to store your gear, so I just left it in the locker during my stay, and upon checkout, the staff made sure everything was returned. Experienced skiers can request their equipment in advance, and it will be in their locker, ready to go.

Also included in the price of your stay? Group ski lessons. While private lessons can be arranged for an additional cost, I was shocked at how quickly I improved during my class, and I even managed to graduate from the bunny hill to a green trail. Baby steps!

There is even more to look forward to with the new Utah property, as it's situated at one of the most accessible ski resorts in the country with Olympic-level runs and easy airport access. While many of Club Med's European resorts are several hours away from the airport, Snowbasin is a mere 45 minutes away from the Salt Lake City airport and was home to the 2002 Olympic alpine events.

With more than 3,000 acres of trails ranging from relaxing green runs for newbies like me to one of the highest vertical drops in North America, skiers of all levels will find something to do here. On top of that, Snowbasin, like all Club Med mountain resorts, will be ski-in, ski-out—a feature I didn't know I would love so much until I tried it.

Not interested in powder fun? Snowbasin will offer Club Med's signature Kid's Club for the little ones and heated pools and a spa for those looking for more relaxation than sport. The resort will offer guided hikes and mountain biking adventures through the mountains and valleys in the summer.

The new venture is part of a larger community plan for the Snowbasin area that includes adding more beginner-level trails, a major ski lift upgrade, and investing in lodging and shops at the mountain base.

My advice? Mark your calendars. Because even though Snowbasin isn't slated to open until 2024, it's sure to become the next go-to vacation spot for skiers and Club Med fans alike.

