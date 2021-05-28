Hike or Ski During the Day, Get Pampered at Night at Jackson's Newest Hotel

The stunning mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has a new hotel. The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel, is named for the Cloudveil Dome within the nearby Teton Range and made its debut May 26.

Located in the heart of Jackson Hole and at the gateway to the Grand Teton National Park, the Cloudveil has 100 guest rooms and suites; a restaurant and bar; an expansive rooftop terrace; an outdoor pool; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and 7,500 square feet of indoor-outdoor meeting and event space.

“Every inch of this hotel was carefully curated with the destination in mind—bringing the elements of the outdoors inside and creating an experience deeply rooted in transformation and restoration,” said Bruce Grosbety, the hotel's general manager.

The hotel’s exterior uses a mix of stone walls, wood, and metals to blend into the mountain scenery, while the interiors display a modern take on the Western mountain ranch. Designed by award-winning firms TruexCullins, CLB Architects, and the IBI Group, the hotel uses raw, natural materials and a neutral color palette to highlight its surroundings.

The Cloudveil

The lobby has floor-to-ceiling windows, wood and stone finishes, custom ambient lighting, and natural textures throughout, including leather and wool seating. An impressive three-story granite stone wall and oversized wood-burning fireplace are anchored by a 3,000-pound boulder front desk.

Just off the lobby is The Bistro, by acclaimed local restaurateur Gavin Fine. With outdoor café dining, a stunning zinc bar, and a signature fresh oyster bar, the restaurant offers a modern, comfortable. The French brasserie-style menu serves three meals a day, offering hearty dishes like croque madame, coq au vin, steak frites, and duck confit. Cocktails are also French-inspired, and the wine list features European bottles.

Upstairs, the rooms and suites are outfitted with custom oak beams and leather furnishings, as well as landscape-inspired artwork and photography from Jackson Hole artists. Bathrooms have black hardware and marble and wood vanities, and some suites have stand-alone soaking tubs. All rooms are equipped with smart TVs, plush robes, Grown Alchemist luxury bath products, and each floor has a pantry with a curated selection of complimentary local snacks and beverages.

The Cloudveil

The hotel's crown jewel is the 5,000-square-foot open-air rooftop terrace, which offers food from The Bistro menu and community programming like daybreak yoga and meditation, live music, and stargazing. The Cloudveil also has a fitness center featuring Peloton, a Lululemon Fitness Mirror, and Technogym equipment, and there’s an outdoor heated pool and jacuzzi with views of Snow King Mountain.

Jackson Hole is a year-round mountain destination near two national parks and multiple ski resorts and hiking trails. The Cloudveil offers curated itineraries and excursions through EcoTour Adventures, including hiking in the Tetons, wildlife safari tours, whitewater rafting, and snowshoeing. The hotel’s concierges are also equipped to help guests fully enjoy the area with expert recommendations and booking help.

Starting rates at The Cloudveil are $450 per night. To book, visit the hotel's website.