Climb Mt. Everest Virtually With This Live-Streamed Workout

This past year has forced many people to get creative with their workout routines due to restrictions and safety precautions—virtual yoga in the living room, using cans or wine bottles as weights, and finding the best mask for your sweat session became the new norm. But on Monday, March 22, 2021 one fitness company, iFit, will let you take your exercise routine to new heights with its live-streamed workout from Mt. Everest.

The 30-minute workout, called "A Sunrise Trek on Everest" will take place on March 22 at 8 p.m. EST, which will be the start of sunrise in Nepal. Participants will trek up Kala Patthar, a trail at 18,300 feet in elevation that offers views of the summit.

If you've ever dreamed of climbing Mt. Everest, this might offer a peek into what it's like to hike this iconic mountain. Plus, you'll have experienced guides to lead you through it: Lydia Bradley, the first woman to summit Mt. Everest without supplemental oxygen and the only woman to have guided a group of climbers to Everest’s summit five times; Ang Tshering Lama, a climber who was part of the world’s highest-altitude rescue, during which his team saved two climbers at 28,215 feet elevation on Everest; and Kenton Cool who has summited Mt. Everest 14 times. Needless to say you'll be in good company for the climb. You can get to know them in advance during an Instagram Live Q&A that will take place from Mt. Everest Base Camp the night prior, on March 21 at 8 p.m. (Submit any questions for them via Instagram or Facebook.)

For the best experience of this workout, use an iFit-enabled treadmill or elliptical from NordicTrack, ProForm, or Freemotion. When you use these, iFit's technology, LiveAdjust, automatically adjusts the incline, decline, speed, and resistance of the equipment you're using, according to the trainer-led workout you're streaming.

Or if you're new to iFit, you can still participate in this workout; simply download the app and sign up for the 30-day trial, then begin the workout on any treadmill or elliptical. (You'll just need to control the adjustments of the machine yourself.)

Capacity will be limited due to the steaming capability onsite at the remote and high-altitude Mt. Everest. Join up to 10 minutes before the workout, and select the "On Air" icon to begin the live session.

If you can't make this live workout, though, don't worry—the video will be added to iFit's on-demand library for you to stream later on. The company is also working on an 18-part series titled "Everest: A Trek to Base Camp," which will be released later this spring. In addition to the workouts in the series (led by the same three guides), users can also learn about the history and culture of Nepal and take in the gorgeous scenery of Mt. Everest.