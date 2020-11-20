This Christmas-Themed Vacation Home Belongs in a Lifetime Movie

If you're sick of 2020 and would like to pop into a fairytale to have all your Christmas dreams come true, well, here's your chance. Vacation rental site Vrbo has partnered with movie network Lifetime and actress Carly Hughes (whose Lifetime movie "The Christmas Edition" just hit screens) to design a festive vacation home in Connecticut, and boy, is it something.

The Vrbo “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday House in Greenwich, Connecticut, has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and is kitted out in all things Christmas, including five Christmas trees, 10 wreaths, two human-sized nutcrackers, a polar bear lodge, a gingerbread selfie station, plenty of fake snow, and a typewriter for writing letters to Santa (there's an old-fashioned mailbox, too). It's also within walking distance to Greenwich's picturesque main street, so you can buy a hot chocolate and go for a stroll in town as snow flurries down. Cue the holiday music!

“We fell in love with the idea of walking into a vacation home and immediately feeling like you were transported into a Lifetime movie,” Kannie Yu LaPack, senior vice president of PR, public affairs, and social media for Lifetime and LMN, said in a statement. “Because we all truly need to escape these days, this incredible opportunity to create a house with Vrbo for families to experience this season is like opening the perfect gift under the tree.”

The house is available to rent this holiday season for just $100 a night, but there's a bit of a catch—there are only four stays available, and we expect them to go quickly. You can book here starting on 11/23 at 1 p.m. EST, so mark your calendars! And if you're enamored with the house for reasons other than the mass of Christmas decorations, you can book it after the holidays here, though it'll run you an average of $800 per night. Once the Christmas magic is gone, it's really gone.