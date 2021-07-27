Travel News Tech & Gear China Shows Off the World's Fastest Train The levitating train hurtles along the track at speeds up to 373 miles per hour Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 07/27/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 07/28/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of New China TV There's something delightfully nostalgic about the concept of slow travel via train, whether that's winding through the peaks of the Alps or crossing the steppes of Mongolia, and those are certainly lovely trips to take. But this is the 21st century, and high-speed trains are the way of the future. China has taken the lead on that front, debuting the world's fastest train this week in Qingdao. The new maglev (short for magnetic levitation) bullet train by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation can travel up to 373 miles per hour or roughly half the speed of sound. That maglev technology is key in achieving such high speeds; the train actually levitates over the track thanks to mighty electromagnetic forces, reducing friction. Friction, as any physicist will tell you, is a detriment to speed. Maglev trains aren't new—in fact, China itself has been using them for decades, but in minimal capacities—but engineers are developing faster and faster models as demand for sustainable transportation increases. The hopes are that one day high-speed rail lines will connect many of China's major cities, but for now, that's only a dream. China's rail network is in its infancy—the only maglev train currently in operation connects Shanghai with its Pudong airport, a journey of just 19 miles that takes just seven-and-a-half minutes. But if a maglev track is laid between Beijing and Shanghai, the new train would be able to connect the two cities in just 2.5 hours, down from a three-hour flight and a 5.5-hour rail journey. Of course, laying hundreds or thousands of miles of new tracks is a massive undertaking, so there are still some roadblocks to the wider deployment of maglev trains in China and Japan, and Germany, who are similarly developing maglev infrastructure plans. In any event, it certainly looks like Amtrak has some catching up to do. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit This Luxury Train Will Make Slow Travel Smart and Sexy—if It Can Find a Buyer Forget Supersonic Planes. The Future of Travel Is…Blimps? Florida Roller Coaster Smackdown: The 10 Best Rides The Strangest Methods of Travel Around the World How to Get From Hong Kong to Shanghai Top 10 Best Steel Roller Coasters in North America How to Get From Seville to Cordoba How to Get From Long Island to Block Island How to Get From New York City to Philadelphia Bike Travel Is Surging Around the World. Will It Last? How to Get From New York City to Washington, DC How to Travel From Hong Kong to Beijing by Train Could You Handle the World's 10 Fastest Roller Coasters? Your Trip to Shanghai: The Complete Guide Getting Around Shanghai: Guide to Public Transportation Shanghai Pudong International Airport Guide