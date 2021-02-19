This Site Is Giving Away Up to a Decade of Free Trips to Travelers in Their 20s

CheapTickets is throwing 20-somethings a solid by trying to make up for lost travel time in the year that slipped away: 2020. How? They’re giving one lucky traveler in their 20s a free trip every year until they hit the Big 3-0.

Well, technically, the winner will get $5,000 to go towards hotels, flights, activities, and whatever else to help plan their ultimate annual vacation each year. Want to host a huge 21st birthday in Miami with your closest friends? You got it. Feeling like hitting your quarter-life in Qatar? Done. Heck, you can even use the yearly prize money to take a honeymoon you’ll never forget (and, more importantly, you don’t have to pay for!). Special occasion or not, this contest can snag you up to a decade of free trips.

All you have to do to enter is fill out an online form with the basics like your name, birth date, and contact information, plus three quick travel-based questions—where you want to travel before you're 30, how you’ll pick your destination each year, and a kind of random ‘would you rather’ scenario. Answer thoughtfully because your answers will be scored, and the highest score wins the prize. Judges will be looking at originality, quality of the submission, and adherence to the contest theme.

Of course, there is some fine print. The prize is valued at $50,000 (up to 10 years at $5,000 a pop), and the winner will be responsible for paying all applicable taxes. Prize money must be spent on one single vacation; no rebookings or refunds are allowed. You can only enter one time, and, to be eligible to win, you’ll have to actually be somewhere in your roaring 20s at the time of entry.

One thing to note: results may not be posted publicly. Once the contest closes, you’ll have up to four weeks to send in a self-addressed, stamped envelope to request information on the winner (kind of weird, right?) or live out your 20s never knowing if you may have won. To read more official rules, visit the contest site.

Entry gates open from the stroke of midnight on Feb. 22, 2021, up to 11:59 p.m. ET on March 13, 2021. And yes, those who are just dipping into the decade will get more mileage out of winning—but, hey, even just one free vacation is better than no free vacations.