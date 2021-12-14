CheapCaribbean Is Celebrating Its 21st Birthday With a $10,500 Luxury Offering

Travel company CheapCaribbean turned 21 years old this month, and it's pulling out all the stops with its brand-new vacation offering. The company—known for offering affordable vacation packages to destinations in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean—will be launching an ultra-luxe Turks and Caicos getaway on Dec. 15.

With prices starting at a whopping $10,500 for two people, the Turk & Caicos Beach Crawl package boasts a five-night stay at Seven Stars Resort & Spa in an island-view junior suite. Located right on the beach in Providenciales, the 620-square-foot junior suites come with a furnished balcony, a fully-stocked kitchenette, a king-sized bed, and a massive bathroom with L'Occitane toiletries. A hearty buffet-style breakfast (with a rotating menu and omelet station) is included in the rate. Other amenities at this five-star resort include three pools, private beach access, a full-service spa and salon, three restaurants, a 24-hour gym, weekly yoga classes, a fleet of bicycles, and tennis courts.

Also included in the package are round-trip flights, airport transfers to and from the resort, and four excursions. You'll enjoy a private catamaran tour with a freshly-cooked lunch and unlimited rum punch; a day trip to North and Middle Caicos to learn about the history and culture of these islands; a kayaking tour through Mangrove Cay and Iguana Island with plenty of wildlife spotting opportunities; and an off-roading tour around Providenciales Bay. For an additional fee, you can add on a meal of local favorites at Miss B's Restaurant in North Caicos and a beach bar crawl to some incredible watering holes.



To book, travelers will need to call 1-800-631-3980 during regular business hours from Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, 2022. The package currently only has one set of travel dates—April 25–30, 2022—and there are only five up for grabs, so don't wait too long if you want to buy!