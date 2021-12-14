TripSavvy Travel News CheapCaribbean Is Celebrating Its 21st Birthday With a $10,500 Luxury Offering This five-day Turks and Caicos vacation is a worthy splurge By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 12/14/21 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Seven Stars Resort & Spa Travel company CheapCaribbean turned 21 years old this month, and it's pulling out all the stops with its brand-new vacation offering. The company—known for offering affordable vacation packages to destinations in Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean—will be launching an ultra-luxe Turks and Caicos getaway on Dec. 15. With prices starting at a whopping $10,500 for two people, the Turk & Caicos Beach Crawl package boasts a five-night stay at Seven Stars Resort & Spa in an island-view junior suite. Located right on the beach in Providenciales, the 620-square-foot junior suites come with a furnished balcony, a fully-stocked kitchenette, a king-sized bed, and a massive bathroom with L'Occitane toiletries. A hearty buffet-style breakfast (with a rotating menu and omelet station) is included in the rate. Other amenities at this five-star resort include three pools, private beach access, a full-service spa and salon, three restaurants, a 24-hour gym, weekly yoga classes, a fleet of bicycles, and tennis courts. Also included in the package are round-trip flights, airport transfers to and from the resort, and four excursions. You'll enjoy a private catamaran tour with a freshly-cooked lunch and unlimited rum punch; a day trip to North and Middle Caicos to learn about the history and culture of these islands; a kayaking tour through Mangrove Cay and Iguana Island with plenty of wildlife spotting opportunities; and an off-roading tour around Providenciales Bay. For an additional fee, you can add on a meal of local favorites at Miss B's Restaurant in North Caicos and a beach bar crawl to some incredible watering holes. To book, travelers will need to call 1-800-631-3980 during regular business hours from Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, 2022. The package currently only has one set of travel dates—April 25–30, 2022—and there are only five up for grabs, so don't wait too long if you want to buy! Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Riviera Maya Just Got a New Luxury Hotel—and It Floats Over a Mangrove Forest These Are the Best Bars to Visit in Turks and Caicos The 8 Best Turks & Caicos Hotels The Best Things to Do in Turks and Caicos The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022 The 9 Best Snorkeling and Scuba Diving Sites in Turks and Caicos Every Travel-Related Black Friday Deal You Need to Know About The Complete Guide to Turks and Caicos The 8 Best All-Inclusive Turks & Caicos Resorts of 2021 The 10 Best Bali Hotels of 2021 The Best 15 Things to Do in Cairns, Australia The 7 Best Coronado Hotels of 2021 The 9 Best Barbados All-Inclusive Resorts of 2021 The 9 Best Singles Destinations and Resorts in the Caribbean The 12 Best Restaurants in Turks and Caicos The 9 Best Key West Beachfront Hotels of 2021