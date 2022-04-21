You Can Sip Smoothies With Gwyneth Paltrow on This Luxury Mediterranean Cruise

Celebrity Cruises' highly anticipated new luxury ship, Celebrity Beyond, already has a lot to boast about. Aside from being the cruise line's largest ship ever, the new vessel is set to feature opulent designs by the man who designed the world-famous Burj Al Arab Hotel, Tom Wright, and the first-ever fine-dining restaurant at sea by global culinary icon Daniel Boulud.

But just when you thought it couldn't get any better, the cruise line is prepping to create a transformative wellness retreat at sea that will take place on their new ship this fall—and they're inviting their good friend Gwyneth Paltrow to come along.



Paltrow's lifestyle brand, goop, has teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to curate a wellness-focused cruise that will sail through the Italian Riviera and France for nine days beginning Sept. 24, 2022. Ports of call include Nice, Florence, Naples, and Rome. Celebrity Cruises' partnership with goop initially started in 2020 with a one-day experience onboard another of the cruise line's Edge Class ships, the Celebrity Apex.

Aside from taking in majestic European views, guests onboard "goop at sea" will have access to goop practitioner-led sessions focused on enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being and an assortment of tastings and goop product trials, massages, and more. A selection of goop's signature products, including the GOOPGLOW and GOOPGENES collections, will be available for purchase.

The sailing will also feature an appearance by Paltrow, who will host a live interview with a top wellness expert and answer audience questions.

Aside from her duties on "goop at sea," Paltrow will continue to curate wellness offerings for Celebrity's other ships, including on-demand wellness classes on stateroom TVs, a custom detox smoothie, and fitness tools for guests of AquaClass staterooms as well as the Celebrity Beyond's Aqua Sky Suites.