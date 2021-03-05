Celebrity Cruises Just Unveiled Its Most Luxurious Ship to Date

Celebrity Cruises recently released the first looks of its newest and most luxurious ship—and she’s a classy beaut. Following the footsteps of 2018’s Celebrity Edge and 2020’s Celebrity Apex, the new 3,260-double-occupancy Celebrity Beyond goes, ahem, above and beyond its sister ships when it comes to reimagining ship spaces and luxury-at-sea experience.

The new ship stretches more than 1,000 feet and looks sleek, sexy, classy, and chic—though it’s hard not to when you’ve got a top-of-industry team behind you. In this case, the all-star team was composed of multi-award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, popular American interior designer Nate Berkus, Parisian design firm Jouin Manku, and British architect Tom Wright. The result is a ship that feels more like a resort, in all the best ways, and, according to Celebrity, gives guests “endless opportunities to disconnect from the world–while simultaneously reconnecting them to the world that surrounds them.”

"With Celebrity Beyond, we saw an opportunity to take the extraordinary features of Celebrity Edge—like the focus on the connection with the ocean and the grand spaces—and really amplify them," said Richard Fain, chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises. "We focused on providing more openness, height, and spaciousness throughout the ship's most popular spaces. The end result is a next-generation ship that embodies the intersection of architecture and design.”

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

From a wide-angle view, Celebrity Beyond is clean and chic, blends indoor-outdoor space, and creates open, breezy, and modern spaces with soft white, glass, and smart onboard landscaping. Art-Deco, contemporary, and modern design elements can be found throughout, giving spaces an upscale, elegant feel. Zeroing-in, Beyond’s details feature geometric and prism glass; contemporary sculptures and sunken lounge seating at the pool deck; ‘floating’ cantilevered pools on the expanded Rooftop Garden; floor-to-ceiling glass windows; and several multi-level spaces.

The two-story Sunset Bar pairs terrace cocktails with gorgeous aft views; The Retreat adds an exclusive “resort-within-a-resort” space for suite guests; the redesigned Grand Plaza now spans three levels to create an open and glamorous ship hub, and newly-designed suites sport dual levels and private plunge pools. Beyond has also doubled the number of single-occupancy rooms available onboard—a huge plus for the growing numbers of solo cruisers.

Guests onboard the Beyond will also find the return of the popular Magic Carpet, a cantilevered veranda that hovers 13 stories over the edge of the ship, as well as products and experiences from Celebrity’s new Well-Being Advisor, Gwenyth Paltrow, CEO and founder of the wellness brand goop; and the first-ever restaurant-at-sea from celebrity chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud.

"Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the cruise line's president and CEO, in a statement. “This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what's important to our guests today: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being, and incomparable service."

Sailings on the Celebrity Beyond are scheduled to kick off in April 2022. To get a sneak peek of the Celebrity Beyond or make a reservation, visit the Celebrity Cruises official site.